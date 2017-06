Womenincharg3 Announces upcoming music award

Contact

-- The 3rd Annual Womenincharg3 Music Awards that will showcase the best of the best when it comes to female indie musicians across a wide spectrum of genres.Women empowerment, radio station, and music entertainment company. Womenincharg3 is led by Satoa Raymond, and both strive to foster women in business, music, and life. Womenincharg3 Music Awards will recognize women who have worked hard to create leading independent music in a variety of genres.Womenincharg3 Music Awards will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15th, and will honor women who are independent music artists. Women in all genres, including pop, rock, R&B, country, hip hop, and gospel, will be recognized for their achievements.About Womenincharg3Founded by Satoa Raymond, Womenincharg3 aims to empower women with the company's premier event planning. Womenincharg3 also broadcasts a radio station featuring female independent artists across a spectrum of genres.More information about the company and upcoming awards show is available at http://www.womenincharg3.com/ tickets