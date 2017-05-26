News By Tag
* Atlanta
* Events
* Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Womenincharg3 Announces upcoming music award
Women empowerment, radio station, and music entertainment company. Womenincharg3 is led by Satoa Raymond, and both strive to foster women in business, music, and life. Womenincharg3 Music Awards will recognize women who have worked hard to create leading independent music in a variety of genres.
Womenincharg3 Music Awards will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on July 15th, and will honor women who are independent music artists. Women in all genres, including pop, rock, R&B, country, hip hop, and gospel, will be recognized for their achievements.
About Womenincharg3
Founded by Satoa Raymond, Womenincharg3 aims to empower women with the company's premier event planning. Womenincharg3 also broadcasts a radio station featuring female independent artists across a spectrum of genres.
More information about the company and upcoming awards show is available at http://www.womenincharg3.com/
Contact
Satoa Raymond
info@womenincharg3.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse