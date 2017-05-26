Digital Media Solutions Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in America
"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work in America," said Joe Marinucci, Founder and CEO of Digital Media Solutions. "Our most important asset is our people, so we strive to create a winning workplace where our team can be entrepreneurial, work hard, and be bold and fearless to help grow with the company. We foster our entrepreneurial spirit to achieve unparalleled results in the world of performance marketing. Our speed, agility and courage help assure ongoing success for our clients."
Inc.'s list represents America's top 50 companies that deploy state-of-the-
Founded by a team of lifelong athletes, competition and drive is in the company's DNA. "We believe that in order to win for our clients, DMS must be a team with grit, motivation and flawless execution. We are rewriting the rules of customer acquisition—
In addition to team building initiatives such as softball leagues and beach Olympics at the annual corporate retreat, the company also has quite the philanthropic footprint in the community. In 2016, the DMS team organized and hosted a number of community events collecting more than $100,000 in charitable contributions across multiple non-profits in the Clearwater area and beyond.
The full report including the feature on Digital Media Solutions is in the June 2017 issue of Inc. Magazine.
About Digital Media Solutions
Founded by a team of lifelong athletes, Digital Media Solutions (DMS) is an industry leader in providing end-to-end customer acquisition solutions that help clients win in their business ventures and realize their marketing goals. The company's set of proprietary assets and capabilities in the world of performance marketing, business intelligence and operations consulting allow clients to meticulously target and acquire the right customers. DMS relentlessly pursues flawless execution for top brands within highly complex and competitive industries including mortgage, education, consumer solutions, financial services, health and careers. DMS continues to experience explosive year-over-year growth, with continuous recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and a #5 ranking on the 2015 Florida Fast 100. Named one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2017 by Inc. Magazine, DMS brings together some of the industry's most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital and marketing spectrum. For more information about DMS and its vertical-specific brands including Best Rate Referrals and Sparkroom, visit www.thedigitalmediasolutions.com. Keep up with DMS news on Twitter at @dmsgrp and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/
