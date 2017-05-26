 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726


Digital Media Solutions Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work in America

 
1 2
inc_bestworkplaces_2017
inc_bestworkplaces_2017
CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Media Solutions (DMS) today announced that it has been named one of America's "Best Places to Work" by Inc. Magazine. The annual feature recognizes the top 50 of the 233 companies in the country for company culture and employee engagement. Not only has DMS been recognized for its team-focused culture, but the firm's incredible year-over-year growth earned recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016. Through meticulous design and flawless execution of performance marketing, business intelligence and operations consulting, Digital Media Solutions provides end-to-end customer acquisition solutions that help clients grow their businesses and win in their business ventures.

"We're honored to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as a Best Place to Work in America," said Joe Marinucci, Founder and CEO of Digital Media Solutions. "Our most important asset is our people, so we strive to create a winning workplace where our team can be entrepreneurial, work hard, and be bold and fearless to help grow with the company. We foster our entrepreneurial spirit to achieve unparalleled results in the world of performance marketing. Our speed, agility and courage help assure ongoing success for our clients."

Inc.'s list represents America's top 50 companies that deploy state-of-the-art techniques to keep employees happy and productive and is a magnifying glass on how innovative companies can truly raise the bar in hiring and keeping the best talent. The 2017 Inc. Best Workplaces Awards assessed applicants on a collection of multiple choice, scaled and open-ended items. Core components of the scoring include company practices around management, employee recognition, performance communication, benefits and other elements of employee engagement. To qualify, companies had to be U.S.-based, privately held and independent. Companies had to be in business at least three years and have a full-time employee count ranging between 10 and 500.

Founded by a team of lifelong athletes, competition and drive is in the company's DNA. "We believe that in order to win for our clients, DMS must be a team with grit, motivation and flawless execution. We are rewriting the rules of customer acquisition—and we're having fun while doing it," added Marinucci.

In addition to team building initiatives such as softball leagues and beach Olympics at the annual corporate retreat, the company also has quite the philanthropic footprint in the community. In 2016, the DMS team organized and hosted a number of community events collecting more than $100,000 in charitable contributions across multiple non-profits in the Clearwater area and beyond.

The full report including the feature on Digital Media Solutions is in the June 2017 issue of Inc. Magazine.

About Digital Media Solutions

Founded by a team of lifelong athletes, Digital Media Solutions (DMS) is an industry leader in providing end-to-end customer acquisition solutions that help clients win in their business ventures and realize their marketing goals. The company's set of proprietary assets and capabilities in the world of performance marketing, business intelligence and operations consulting allow clients to meticulously target and acquire the right customers. DMS relentlessly pursues flawless execution for top brands within highly complex and competitive industries including mortgage, education, consumer solutions, financial services, health and careers. DMS continues to experience explosive year-over-year growth, with continuous recognition on the Inc. 5000 list in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and a #5 ranking on the 2015 Florida Fast 100. Named one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2017 by Inc. Magazine, DMS brings together some of the industry's most knowledgeable people, efficient processes and sophisticated technology across the digital and marketing spectrum. For more information about DMS and its vertical-specific brands including Best Rate Referrals and Sparkroom, visit www.thedigitalmediasolutions.com.  Keep up with DMS news on Twitter at @dmsgrp and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/digital-media-solutions-group.

© 2017 Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Digital Media Solutions and its logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Digital Media Solutions, LLC. All other company and product names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12643514/1
https://www.prlog.org/12643514/2
End
Digital Media Solutions PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share