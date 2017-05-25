 
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on ASC 740 Income Tax Accounting: Recent Trends and Developments

 
 
May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:ASC 740 Income Tax Accounting: Recent Trends and Developments. This one-hour event is scheduled on June 22, 2017 at 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Accounting for income taxes under ASC 740 have always been one of the United States' most controversial topics. Although there had already been several accounting models for income tax, this particular field still poses a challenge for corporate accountants and tax professionals. Knowing the basics in ASC 740 income tax accounting is a step in leveraging a company's income tax provisions.

This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to income tax accounting under ASC 740. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies better understand how to apply this significant topic to their companies and clients. They will also provide an in-depth discussion to help you understand the critical elements of accounting models for income taxes and the necessary calculations and allocations for reporting a company's income tax provisions.

Key issues that will be covered in this course are:

• ASC 740 – Income Taxes
• Common Challenges Encountered in Income Tax Accounting
• ASC 740 – Recent Trends and Developments
• Tax Accounting Rules for Valuation
• Discussion of the Four ASC 740 Subtopics

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.

Samuel C. DiSalvo

Tax Director

Douglas I Schwartz, LLC

Douglas I. Schwartz, CPA/CFF, Cr.FA

Managing Member

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2512

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

