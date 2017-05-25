News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on ASC 740 Income Tax Accounting: Recent Trends and Developments
Event Synopsis:
Accounting for income taxes under ASC 740 have always been one of the United States' most controversial topics. Although there had already been several accounting models for income tax, this particular field still poses a challenge for corporate accountants and tax professionals. Knowing the basics in ASC 740 income tax accounting is a step in leveraging a company's income tax provisions.
This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to income tax accounting under ASC 740. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies better understand how to apply this significant topic to their companies and clients. They will also provide an in-depth discussion to help you understand the critical elements of accounting models for income taxes and the necessary calculations and allocations for reporting a company's income tax provisions.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
• ASC 740 – Income Taxes
• Common Challenges Encountered in Income Tax Accounting
• ASC 740 – Recent Trends and Developments
• Tax Accounting Rules for Valuation
• Discussion of the Four ASC 740 Subtopics
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.
Samuel C. DiSalvo
Tax Director
Douglas I Schwartz, LLC
Douglas I. Schwartz, CPA/CFF, Cr.FA
Managing Member
