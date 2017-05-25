News By Tag
Industry News
Country(s)
Industry News
Samuel C. DiSalvo, Tax Director, Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. to Speak at TKG's Event
For further details, please visit:
https://theknowledgegroup.org/
About Samuel C. DiSalvo
Samuel C. DiSalvo is a Director with Freed Maxick's Tax Practice. Prior to joining the Firm, Sam spent over 30 years in the accounting profession with both Big Four firms and private industry. During this time, he gained significant experience with mergers and acquisitions, corporate taxes and compliance, and financial statement tax accounting. As part of his overall experience, Sam spent two years in the Washington D.C. national tax practice of a Big Four firm advising clients on tax developments in legislation, regulations, and policy. At the end this tour he was asked to become one of the original members of the newly created "swat" team that focused exclusively on the R&D credit.
Sam is responsible for providing day-to-day tax advisory services, coordinating, and supervising the preparation of the corporate income tax returns, and reviewing the annual and quarterly provisions for income taxes for both publicly held and privately held corporations. Sam is a member of the Firm's CSP360 practice group which is a national practice that provides specialty tax services, such as cost segregation and research credit studies, to middle-market CPA Firms. Sam also concentrates his practice on joint venture tax matters, merger and acquisition issues, and corporate taxes as well as ASC 740 issues such as purchase accounting, valuation allowances, and international issues. He has significant experience in identifying tax opportunities in connection with the due diligence reviews of companies' prior year tax returns.
About Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C.
Freed Maxick CPAs, P.C. is one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in Western New York and a Top 100 largest CPA firm in the United States. Serving closely held businesses, SEC companies, governmental and not-for-profit clients across New York as well as nationally and internationally, Freed Maxick mobilizes high-performance professionals to guide client growth, compliance, security and innovation. Freed Maxick specializes in the healthcare, manufacturing, real estate, banking, agribusiness and private equity sectors, and has more than 300 professional and administrative personnel and offices in Buffalo, Batavia, Rochester and Syracuse, New York. Visit www.freedmaxick.com or follow us on Twitter @FreedMaxickCPAs.
Event Synopsis:
Accounting for income taxes under ASC 740 have always been one of the United States' most controversial topics. Although there had already been several accounting models for income tax, this particular field still poses a challenge for corporate accountants and tax professionals. Knowing the basics in ASC 740 income tax accounting is a step in leveraging a company's income tax provisions.
This course offers an overview of the latest trends and best practices with respect to income tax accounting under ASC 740. A panel of key thought leaders and practitioners organized by The Knowledge Group will help companies better understand how to apply this significant topic to their companies and clients. They will also provide an in-depth discussion to help you understand the critical elements of accounting models for income taxes and the necessary calculations and allocations for reporting a company's income tax provisions.
Key issues that will be covered in this course are:
• ASC 740 – Income Taxes
• Common Challenges Encountered in Income Tax Accounting
• ASC 740 – Recent Trends and Developments
• Tax Accounting Rules for Valuation
• Discussion of the Four ASC 740 Subtopics
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse