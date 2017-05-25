News By Tag
Spacious Family Living Is Set To Debut At Frontier Communities' Spanish Trails In Upland
Spanish Trails in Upland will Grand Open on Saturday, June 17th.
"With every new community we build, we strive to offer homebuyers the best choices for their families," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "We design our kitchens to be the heart of the home and our neighborhoods with a variety of architectural styles that provide an established feeling and a great backdrop for all the memories that will be made there."
The hometown builder's experience and insight into what people want in a family home will be evident from the moment visitors enter the Spanish Trails community. Handsome residences with Spanish, Italian and French Country exteriors lead to spacious interiors with great rooms. Kitchens designed around large central islands offer convenient bar seating for casual dining and maintain connection during meal preparation and entertaining.
Located just south of the Foothill Freeway (210), Spanish Trails is close to Greenbelt Park, a well established sports venue with three large baseball fields in Upland. The small town charm of Upland is enhanced by proximity to major employment centers in Rancho Cucamonga and nearby Ontario. Major shopping destinations are within minutes of Spanish Trails, including Montclair Plaza, Ontario Mills, Victoria Gardens and more. Upland Unified School District campuses are close to home.
With Spanish Trails' attractive pricing and a long list of interested buyers, demand is anticipated to be high. Reservations are already being accepted at the community's Off-Site Sales Office at 8300 Utica Ave., Suite 173 in Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730. Interested homebuyers are urged to visit the Off-Site Sales Office or call 909-367-1883 to speak with sales representatives even before the Grand Opening. Beginning on June 17, homebuyers can visit the On-Site Sales Office at 1512 Cantabria Place in Upland, located on the corner of 15th Street and North Benson Ave. The office is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Join the interest list or for additional information, or visit http://www.FrontierHomes.com.
Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.
Contact
Kovach Marketing
***@kovachmarketing.com
