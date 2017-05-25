News By Tag
Lincoln Club of Orange County Names Snell & Wilmer Partner Michael Reynolds Member of the Year
The Lincoln Club of Orange County, through its political action committees, has shaped California and national politics for five decades. Its founders included the most prominent businessmen in Orange County, including Dr. Arnold O. Beckman, the founder of Beckman Instruments, Walter Knott, the founder of Knott's Berry Farm and Si Fluor of the Fluor Corporation. President Richard Nixon and John Wayne were once members. The club membership is still comprised of the most public-spirited and prominent business men and women in our community today.
Throughout its history, the Lincoln Club has stayed true to its founding principles and continues the important work of fighting to reduce the power and scope of government, pushing for lower taxes and more freedom for us all. More information about the Lincoln Club available on their website at http://lincolnclub.org/
At Snell & Wilmer, Reynolds' practice is concentrated in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, corporate reorganizations, debtor, creditor, creditor committee and trustee representations, creditors' rights and remedies. His practice also includes judicial foreclosures and receiverships and representation of non-profit public benefit corporations. Reynolds has significant experience in international litigation and judgment collection against foreign and domestic individuals, companies and government entities. He practices at the trial and appellate court level, in both state and federal court. More information about Reynold's practice available online at https://www.swlaw.com/
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Orange County and Los Angeles, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
