Security Mentor Selected by Beaumont Health System to Strengthen Cyber Security Education
New Case Study Showcases Decidedly Positive Reactions to Industry-Leading Security Awareness Training Program
In a hospital environment, organizations have full time employees, part time employees and contractors that need to be trained with the latest security best practices. In July of 2014, the Beaumont Health System selected Security Mentor as its security awareness training and education program provider of choice. After successfully piloting Security Mentor's program with approximately 11,000 employees, Beaumont Health System has now rolled out lessons to nearly 35,000 employees and contractors at all locations. Today, Security Mentor's training is a vital part of Beaumont Health System's security risk management program.
"Security Mentor's security awareness training program is different than anything I've ever used before and our employees are taking notice," said Scott Larsen, Manager - Security Operations, Beaumont Health System. "With the fast-paced nature of the healthcare industry, our people required lessons that were short, focused, interactive and painless. Security Mentor has delivered this in a way that has been very easy to implement and easy to use. Thanks to Security Mentor, our employees have quickly become our greatest asset when it comes to proactive security."
Security Mentor's security awareness training has been extremely well-received across the board at Beaumont Health System. The program is helping their employees understand the risks of phishing and other potential cyberattacks in brief lessons that fit employees' limited time availability. In just ten minutes each month, Security Mentor provides the Beaumont Health System executive team with an assurance that security is top-of-mind with their employees.
"We are excited to share the accomplishments we have seen with Beaumont Health System which has been achieved through our cutting-edge security awareness training program that employees love to take," said Marie White, CEO and President, Security Mentor. "With the fast-paced nature of the healthcare industry, Beaumont Health System's people required lessons that were short, focused and fit into their busy schedules. Security Mentor's engaging, interactive lessons only take ten minutes per month and help the organization's employees quickly become more knowledgeable when it comes to potential security threats."
About Beaumont Health System
With eight hospitals, 168 health centers, nearly 5,000 physicians and more than 35,000 employees, Beaumont Health System is Michigan's largest health care system. The organization contributes to the health and well-being of residents throughout southeast Michigan and beyond. The case study is available for download on the Security Mentor website at https://www.securitymentor.com/
About Security Mentor
Security Mentor is a visionary and global leader in the security awareness training and education industry. Organizations worldwide rely on the Security Mentor Training Program to transform their workforces into security savvy employees. The foundation of the Training Program is our brief, interactive, highly engaging lessons that teach critical security skills in an easy-to-understand, fun format that drives real behavior change. Security Mentor's training is available as a cloud-based service from Security Mentor with optional Federated Single Sign-on (SSO), or as SCORM 1.2 compliant modules for use with an organization's own Learning Management System (LMS). Incorporated in 2008, Security Mentor's innovative products and services are used by Fortune 500 enterprises, military, state and local governments, nonprofits and education institutions.
