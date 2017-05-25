Beacon Publishing Group Releases "It's Not About Time" Written By Author Nan S. Russell

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "It's Not About Time: How to Thrive and Get the Results You Want at Work and in Life!" written by Nan S. Russell and narrated by Barbara Best in audiobook format. Download your copy today!

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "It's Not About Time: How to Thrive and Get the Results You Want at Work and in Life!" written by Nan S. Russell and narrated by Barbara Best in audiobook format. Download your copy today!We have a time problem, but not the one we think. We want to manage it, control it, spend it, waste it, make it, measure it, and invest it. We even complain that we don't have enough of it. It's as if "being busy" is a new badge of importance, and the "busiest" person wins some imaginary competition.It's Not About Time tackles that topic and others, while addressing the central question: Why do some people achieve their career or business goals, maximize their results, and even accomplish their dreams while others tread water is a sea of busyness? The answer isn't better time management, but rather, reflective self-management which is integrated from the inside-out."Nan Russell's It's Not About Time is one of the most inspiring and refreshing books I've read in ages! Thoughtfully written and well-researched, this book is a great reminder that claiming ownership of our lives is fundamentally about self-management, not time management. For all of us striving to fulfill our human potential, there will always be more to do than there are hours in the day, and where 'productivity hacks' and flashy organizational systems ultimately fall short, Nan's approach is one that promises to withstand the test of time, while also being practically useful and personally empowering."(Danielle Harlan, PhD, Founder and CEO, the Center for Advancing Leadership and Human Potential; author, The New Alpha: Join the Rising Movement of Influencers and Changemakers Who Are Redefining Leadership)Download your copy of "It's Not About Time: How to Thrive and Get the Results You Want at Work and in Life!" written by Nan S. Russell and narrated by Barbara Best in audiobook format on Audible here:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com