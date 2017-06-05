Former 123Compliance CEO begins new Cloud APP Services and Development business SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Life Science industry software entrepreneur Plarent Ymeri is back in the news to promote a new brand of cloud solutions that will walk Healthcare and Financial organizations through planning implementation and development of smarter cloud apps that will improve their bottom line and increase their customer satisfaction.



"We want to guide organizations through an intuitive and intelligent way to leverage cloud apps." said Montenex CEO Plarent Ymeri. "Back office applications in both Healthcare and Finance have suffered from a long period of underinvestment. We believe this has direct implications to their bottom line which can be improved with the utilization of new and superior technology"



Montenex has a slightly different approach as they build applications with mobile-first and AI functionality right out of the box. These two technologies, mobile and AI, drive much higher adoption rates and productivity increases.



ABOUT MONTENEX

http://montenex.com/



Montenex is a cloud development and services company founded in 2017 located in Santa Barbara CA. Montenex works closely with its clients to design secure and innovative cloud solutions that improve process and efficiency both for the client and their customers.



ABOUT 123COMPLIANCE



123Compliance was the number one cloud solution for quality compliance for life science companies. Founded in 2012, 123Compliance enjoyed 10X YoY growth and had many Top 10 pharma and Medical Device companies as loyal customers. 123Compiance was acquired by Sparta Systems on Jan 2016.



Media Contact

Alan Gallegos

805-322-4195

***@montenex.com Alan Gallegos805-322-4195 End -- Life Science industry software entrepreneur Plarent Ymeri is back in the news to promote a new brand of cloud solutions that will walk Healthcare and Financial organizations through planning implementation and development of smarter cloud apps that will improve their bottom line and increase their customer satisfaction."We want to guide organizations through an intuitive and intelligent way to leverage cloud apps." said Montenex CEO Plarent Ymeri. "Back office applications in both Healthcare and Finance have suffered from a long period of underinvestment. We believe this has direct implications to their bottom line which can be improved with the utilization of new and superior technology"Montenex has a slightly different approach as they build applications with mobile-first and AI functionality right out of the box. These two technologies, mobile and AI, drive much higher adoption rates and productivity increases.ABOUT MONTENEXMontenex is a cloud development and services company founded in 2017 located in Santa Barbara CA. Montenex works closely with its clients to design secure and innovative cloud solutions that improve process and efficiency both for the client and their customers.ABOUT 123COMPLIANCE123Compliance was the number one cloud solution for quality compliance for life science companies. Founded in 2012, 123Compliance enjoyed 10X YoY growth and had many Top 10 pharma and Medical Device companies as loyal customers. 123Compiance was acquired by Sparta Systems on Jan 2016. Source : Montenex Email : ***@montenex.com Posted By : ***@montenex.com Tags : Cloud Service, Cloud Dev Industry : Technology Location : Santa Barbara - California - United States Subject : Companies Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number Page Updated Last on: Jun 05, 2017

