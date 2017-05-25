News By Tag
New Athens Georgia Branch of Mark Spain Real Estate Achieves 100-Closing Milestone in First 9 Months
In August 2016, Atlanta based Mark Spain Real Estate office opened its first branch office in Athens, Ga. due to Mark Spain's strong ties to the area, thanks to his UGA alma mater. Within nine months, the small team had achieved the 100-closing mark.
In August 2016, the Mark Spain Real Estate office opened on Meriweather Drive, in front of the Jennings Mill Country Club off the Oconee Connector. The office launched with just two agents and has multiplied to 12 sales associates since opening. This is an experienced team of agents comprised of Athens natives who know the area extremely well and are very knowledgeable about the local real estate market. Every month, the Athens team is posting a new record high for sales, showing revenue growth.
In late April, the Mark Spain Real Estate Athens office crossed the 100-closing milestone for its branch office since opening. Now in its ninth month of operation, the office is approaching the $30 million mark for total gross sales and closed its 121st transaction last week. As Director of Sales for the Athens office, Heather Pitts says they are making steady improvements every month, such as adding three agents to the team this month, and will eventually nearly double the current staff of 12 to a total of 20 real estate agents.
The current Athens team already has more than 75 years' combined real estate sales experience. This is then backed up by Mark Spain and the 115+ team members in Atlanta who have already laid the groundwork of customer service, marketing, social media and numerous other systems in place to be a full-service agency while remaining an independent, locally based and owned real estate company.
"We have quickly made our mark and impact on the Athens market. We bring a level of knowledge and experience unmatched by most agencies," explains Ms. Pitts. "Agents know that if a Mark Spain Real Estate agent is on the other end, we will get the deal closed and it will be a professional experience."
The team atmosphere, instead of the internal competitive structure of the typical real estate agency, must be working. Mark Spain Real Estate was honored in March of this year with the AJC Top Places to Work (http://www.ajc.com/
"I am so pleased Athens was our first expansion location and that we have received such a positive reception from both the real estate community and the general public alike," says Mark Spain, who is based out of the company's headquarters in Alpharetta. "It's given us the feedback we needed to continue with our expansion plans. We just opened a much-needed office in Henry County to serve the counties immediately south of Atlanta."
The Mark Spain Real Estate Athens office is located at 1731 Meriweather Drive, Suite 107, in Bogart. To learn more about the company or the active Athens or Atlanta real estate markets, call 706-608-8500 or visit www.markspain.com. The Mark Spain Real Estate app is also available as a free download at apps.markspain.com.
About Mark Spain Real Estate (MSRE)
MSRE is a leading, Georgia based, independent real estate firm. Prior to forming the company in January 2016, Mark Spain and his team were annually the No. 1 large team for sales production with the Atlanta Realtors Association for more than 10 consecutive years and annually appeared in the top 25 of the REAL Trends/Wall Street Journal list of America's top 1,000 agents and teams. In 2016, MSRE achieved 1,842 home sales for total gross sales of $443 million. This was over 600 homes more than the team's total closings in 2015. Gross sales also sharply increased by $160 million, year-over-year. In 2016, Mark Spain surpassed $3 billion in collective gross sales for his career while heading his namesake brokerage. In addition, his firm became the No. 1 most reviewed on Zillow in the entire United States.
MSRE was named to the exclusive Inc. 5000 in late 2016, a list considered to be the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Companies such as Microsoft, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on Inc. 5000. In April 2017, MSRE was honored as one of the fastest growing private firms in Georgia when it was named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Award list. In addition, Mark Spain, himself, is the only metro Atlanta real estate agent to be personally endorsed by Barbara Corcoran, the real estate mogul frequently seen on ABC's Shark Tank. Visit YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/
TC McClenning, @RealtorPR
Top Cat Creative Services
***@topcatcreative.com
