 
News By Tag
* SF Black Film Festival
* Kali O'Ray
* San Francisco
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


SFBFF XIX's Media Briefing & Film Screening at War Memorial Performing Arts Center 6-14

San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX Media Briefing on June 14th will precede a reception and film screening of "Mariannes Noires" presented by Maison Noire Américaine in association with SFBFF and the San Francisco Veterans Film Festival.
 
 
Various Venues of SFBFF Provide a Tour of San Francisco
Various Venues of SFBFF Provide a Tour of San Francisco
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SF Black Film Festival
Kali O'Ray
San Francisco

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Events

SAN FRANCISCO - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises~~~

San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX

Media Briefing & VIP Screening of "Mariannes Noires" Presented by Maison Noire Américaine in Association with the San Francisco Black Film Festival with The San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
____________________

Media Briefing & VIP Screening at San Francisco's War Memorial Performing Arts Center

Who:          Kali Ray, Co-Director San Francisco Black Film Festival, Katera Crossley, Co-Director; Robin Bates Founder and Executive Director and Constance Bryan, Assistant Director of Maison Noire Américaine; Writer/Director of "Mariannes Noires," Mame-Fatou Niang; Eddie Ramirez, Founder and Executive Director of San Francisco Veterans Film Festival and OneVet One Voice; and invited guests.

What:          Media Briefing for the San Francisco Black Film Festival outlining films and filmmakers and the distribution of media credentials; VIP Reception & Film screening with sneak preview of "Mariannes Noires" by Writer/Director Mame-Fatou Niang who examines the issue of racial identity of Black Women in France.

Where:          War Memorial Performing Arts Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue,

San Francisco, CA, 2nd Floor, Room 210

When:          Wednesday, June 14, 2016, 5:30 p.m.-6:00 Media Briefing: Open to All Media.  No reservation required for the media briefing.

6:00 p.m. -9:00 VIP Reception & Film Screening: Open to Media with reservations and invited guests.  Email media reservations for VIP Reception & Film Screening to jackiewright@wrightnow.biz by June 13 COB.  Subject line: VIP Reception.

Why:          The San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by the late

San Francisco Arts Impresario, Ave Montague, is a growing brand that increasingly gives a platform for emerging multicultural filmmakers and established Hollywood filmmakers to display work reflecting the African Diaspora and to interact with each other as the festival stimulates tourism.  SFBFF goes beyond entertainment. The evolving brand as it increases tourism will ultimately become an economic engine for workforce development to train and employ youth and transitioning workforce adults. Visit www.sfbff.org for more details.

Venues to date for San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX:

The Fillmore Heritage Center,  The African American Arts and Cultural Complex, DeYoung Museum, SPUR, The Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, The San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, and  The Potrero Stage.  The San Francisco Black Film Festival venues give its audience a "Tour of San Francisco."

-30-

Editors & Reporters: RSVP to jackiewright@wrightnow.biz by COB June 13, 2017, if you will attend the VIP Reception and Film Screening.  Pre and post interviews are available with all participants. There are evergreen story possibilities beyond the events of the festival.

Related Article:

San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX Will Continue Memorial Day Tribute with a Veterans and Father's Day Salute, June 18.

http://www.fox8live.com/story/35534326/san-francisco-blac...

Contact
Jackie Wright
***@wrightnow.biz
End
Source:San Francisco Black Film Festival
Email:***@wrightnow.biz Email Verified
Tags:SF Black Film Festival, Kali O'Ray, San Francisco
Industry:Entertainment
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wright Enterprises PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share