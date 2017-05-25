News By Tag
SFBFF XIX's Media Briefing & Film Screening at War Memorial Performing Arts Center 6-14
San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX Media Briefing on June 14th will precede a reception and film screening of "Mariannes Noires" presented by Maison Noire Américaine in association with SFBFF and the San Francisco Veterans Film Festival.
San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX
Media Briefing & VIP Screening of "Mariannes Noires" Presented by Maison Noire Américaine in Association with the San Francisco Black Film Festival with The San Francisco Veterans Film Festival
Media Briefing & VIP Screening at San Francisco's War Memorial Performing Arts Center
Who: Kali Ray, Co-Director San Francisco Black Film Festival, Katera Crossley, Co-Director;
What: Media Briefing for the San Francisco Black Film Festival outlining films and filmmakers and the distribution of media credentials;
Where: War Memorial Performing Arts Building, 401 Van Ness Avenue,
San Francisco, CA, 2nd Floor, Room 210
When: Wednesday, June 14, 2016, 5:30 p.m.-6:00 Media Briefing: Open to All Media. No reservation required for the media briefing.
6:00 p.m. -9:00 VIP Reception & Film Screening: Open to Media with reservations and invited guests. Email media reservations for VIP Reception & Film Screening to jackiewright@
Why: The San Francisco Black Film Festival, founded by the late
San Francisco Arts Impresario, Ave Montague, is a growing brand that increasingly gives a platform for emerging multicultural filmmakers and established Hollywood filmmakers to display work reflecting the African Diaspora and to interact with each other as the festival stimulates tourism. SFBFF goes beyond entertainment. The evolving brand as it increases tourism will ultimately become an economic engine for workforce development to train and employ youth and transitioning workforce adults. Visit www.sfbff.org for more details.
Venues to date for San Francisco Black Film Festival XIX:
The Fillmore Heritage Center, The African American Arts and Cultural Complex, DeYoung Museum, SPUR, The Marines' Memorial Club and Hotel, The San Francisco War Memorial and Performing Arts Center, and The Potrero Stage. The San Francisco Black Film Festival venues give its audience a "Tour of San Francisco."
