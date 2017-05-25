News By Tag
Flutist Peter H. Bloom to perform premieres, masterworks, jazz standards in New England venues
Flutist Peter H. Bloom, known for his virtuosity and versatility, will be artist-in-residence at the prestigious Snow Pond Composers Workshop in June and will perform with noted chamber music and jazz ensembles in diverse New England venues.
Also in June, Bloom will bring his jazz and classical duos and trios (with guitarist Mark Leighton and bassist Dave Zox) to the Post Office Square Concert Series in downtown Boston on June 15, June 22, and August 3 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Peter H. Bloom will perform with the Makrokosmos Orchestra (Richard Nelson and Tim O'Dell, co-directors)
Ensemble Aubade (Peter H. Bloom, flute; Francis Grimes, viola; Mary Jane Rupert, piano and harp) will perform chamber music by Mozart, Rameau, Debussy and others at multiple venues: Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Valley Terrace, White River Junction VT; on Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4:00 pm at Wheelock Terrace in Hanover NH; on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 10:00 am at Grace Church, Rutland VT (music for Sunday service); and on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 4:00 pm in the Sundays on the Hill Concert Series, Weston VT.
Peter H. Bloom (flute, alto flute, bass flute, piccolo) concertizes in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand; is featured on more than 40 recordings; and has given workshops, master classes and lecture-demos across the globe. He is a faculty member of the Snow Pond Composers Workshop; is contributing editor for Noteworthy Sheet Music; and is a winner of the American Musicological Society's Noah Greenberg Award. His career encompasses diverse chamber music from the Renaissance to the 21st century, as well as jazz standards, blues, bebop, free improvisation, and the avant-garde. The Boston Globe called his playing "a revelation for unforced sweetness and strength," while Jazz Improv hailed his "exquisite melody…the improvisations growing organically out of the theme" and ArtsFuse wrote, "His solos on flute and amplified flute are always highlights of a performance."
An active recitalist and chamber musician, Mr. Bloom tours with the Ensemble Aubade, the Duo "2" (with pianist/harpist Mary Jane Rupert), mezzo-soprano D'Anna Fortunato, Ensemble Chaconne, and others. He has performed for Animusic Portugal (Braga), The National Gallery in London, New Zealand School of Music in Wellington, University of Canberra College of Music (Australia), Payap University in Chiang Mai, Goethe Institute in Bangkok, University of Canterbury in Christchurch NZ, Mahidol University (Salaya, Thailand), The National Gallery (Washington DC), The Metropolitan Museum, The Yale Center for British Art, the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, and at colleges and universities across the United States.
A champion of new music, Mr. Bloom collaborates extensively with composers and has given premieres of works by Richard Nelson, Mark Harvey, Elizabeth Vercoe, Elliott Schwartz, Beth Wiemann, Adrian Childs, Richard Cornell, Karl Henning, Pamela Marshall, Narong Prangcharoen, Tim O'Dell, David Owens, Peter Aldins, Marianela Maduro, Len Detlor, Matt Samolis, and others. Original compositions, including numerous works written for him, have been a vital part of his concert tours for more than three decades, across forty states and four continents.
Mr. Bloom is a noted interpreter of early music, and has given period-instrument concerts in the United States, Canada and Europe, appearing in solo recitals and with Ensemble Chaconne (founding member, 1985). The ensemble has been praised for "vitality and character, style and verve" (MusicWeb International)
Mr. Bloom's career in jazz encompasses free improvisation, jazz standards, blues, bebop and the avant-garde. He has appeared with Charles Neville, Jaki Byard, Sheila Jordan, Geri Allen, Taylor Ho Bynum, Walter Thompson, Raj Mehta, Mark Harvey and other notables. A 38-year veteran with the internationally acclaimed Aardvark Jazz Orchestra ("a bracing walk on the wild side of the big band spectrum" JazzTimes), Bloom has performed with the band at hundreds of venues and appears on 14 Aardvark CDs, including eight discs on Leo Records, one of the world's leading adventuresome music labels.
Peter H. Bloom is managed exclusively by Americas Musicworks, Rebecca DeLamotte, director, telephone 617 776 8778 or email delamotte-amw at comcast dot net.
