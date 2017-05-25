News By Tag
GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App
Alex Fetanat, CEO of GemFind, believes this new reporting module will provide significant insight into the purchasing habits of jewelry consumers. "Understanding the specific product categories and price points consumers are looking for in real-time provides the best data possible for making critical marketing decisions for the retail jeweler," states Mr. Fetanat. He goes on to suggest that improving the data means improving the effectiveness of retail jeweler marketing campaigns, which is badly needed in today's highly competitive retail jewelry market.
Since its initial launch, JewelCloud has been implemented on retail jewelry websites all over the United States. By allowing jewelry consumers, retailers, and suppliers to connect in the shared space of the internet, JewelCloud provides the platform for update online inventory and time-saving interactions. By adding a reports tool, JewelCloud appears poised to become the "go-to" source for jewelry consumer analytics and could revolutionize the way jewelry retailers and suppliers market product moving forward.
GemFind has long believed in the power of data-driven decisions when it comes to marketing jewelry. According to Mr. Fetanat, "Companies like Google have completely transformed the way marketers approach building new marketing campaigns. JewelCloud reporting provides the same kind of data but the analytics are specific to jewelry consumers and jewelry transactions, which is absolutely the vital ingredient to improving jewelry marketing."
JewelCloud reporting is available immediately for all current JewelCloud users. New users who sign up for JewelCloud will also receive the reporting module as part of the purchase agreement.
To connect with GemFind and learn more about JewelCloud reporting and other web technologies for the jewelry industry, visit http://www.gemfind.com/
About GemFind
For more than 15 years, GemFind has successfully united the jewelry industry as the leading comprehensive technology solution provider in the digital marketing age. From complete e-commerce and custom-designed websites to POS integration, digital marketing and more, GemFind offers complete solutions for jewelry manufacturers, diamond dealers, designers, and retailers. GemFind's Jewel Cloud and advanced marketing solutions connect the virtual inventories and brand messaging of diamond and jewelry vendors to the websites of their authorized retail jewelers. The company's responsive online marketing tools such as Diamond Link®, Ring Builder®, Stud and Pendant Builder®, Watch Builder® and Facebook Apps, substantially increase sales and conversions while showcasing inventories of brands and retailers to customers online and through social media.
