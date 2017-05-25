News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Find Your Dream Home at Summit View in Residence 3845
"This stunning floorplan features some great design details, such as an enviable and expansive master suite with a large retreat," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "Combine this fantastic floorplan with Blackstone's great amenities and location, and you have an ideal community for families to thrive in."
Just like its name, this residence provides 3,845 square feet of living space in a great two-story layout. Downstairs features a three-bay tandem garage, which gives extra car or regular storage space. Enter the home into the elegant foyer, which flows into the large great room, gourmet kitchen with huge center island, dining area and the gorgeous outdoor California living room. Also on the first story is a bedroom with its own walk-in closet and full-sized bathroom.
Upstairs is a super-sized loft, which functions as an additional living space, along with three more bedrooms including the truly impressive master suite! The master bedroom features a very large retreat area which feels like an additional room in its self. It also has a spa-inspired master bathroom with separate shower, tub, large split vanity and water-closet. It connects to a huge walk-in closet and the master suite in this floorplan offers an optional upper deck.
Every home in Summit View is part of Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which adds popular upgrades and feature at no additional price. Residents of this community enjoy items such as GE® Monogram stainless steel appliances, state-of-the-
The Blackstone masterplan also offers community members access to exclusive amenities. At the center of the community is the clubhouse, a private, 10,500 square foot that comes with three sparkling pools, a steamy spa, large workout and exercise facility, aerobics room, locker rooms, massage room, children's play room with large outdoor yard, large multipurpose gathering area with attached kitchen and living room, a tot lot, shady pavilions, courtyards, gazebos, fountains, outdoor fireplaces and so much more.
Learn more about this community by setting up an appointment or dropping by for a visit. The Welcome Home Center, located at2882 Royal Oaks Drive in El Dorado Hills. Call 855-325-1501 to make an appointment or visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse