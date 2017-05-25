News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tangentia recognized in the 2017 Top 250 on the Branham300 list
Tangentia is composed of 4 Business Units:
1) People - our people business provides strategic IT staffing for companies globally.
2) Projects - our projects business designs, builds and operates complex IT applications for medium and large enterprises globally.
3) Cloud - The Tangentia Cloud group hosts mutiple proprietary business applications on the Tcloud platform like Tcommerce for agile enterprise ecommerce, Tgateway for cloud EDI and OrderManagement, Tsecure for enterprise access management and security.
4) Partners - The Tangentia Partners group is a leading reseller of IBM software in USA, Canada and India. In addition we also represent a few other software and hardware vendors in these geographies.
With steady growth in all our business offerings, especially the Tcloud offerings including Tcommerce(Enterprise Cloud Commerce) and Tgateway(EDI & Order Management), Tangentia is well positioned to serve the mid to large segment of customers with value based end-to-end cloud solutions.
"We had a good year in 2017, but we were awarded "Movers & Shaker of the year" in 2016, so in that sense it was a less dramatic year but still great to be on a list of fantastic Canadian companies" says Managing Partner Vijay Thomas. "There are a lot of people to thank and I would have to put our clients at the top of the list. We try to consistently deliver great work and it is nice you see our efforts recognized."
"I am again impressed by the performance of Canada's technology community. The sector has set another revenue record, as measured by our Top 250 ranking of Canadian companies, and the younger companies that comprise our Top 25 Up and Comer list show great promise and will help build our innovation economy." says Wayne Gudbranson, CEO, Branham Group (http://www.branhamgroup.com/
To view the Branham300 list go to Branham300.com
To view the Press Release on Tangentia's Website go to
About Tangentia
Tangentia is a leading boutique consulting, technology and outsourcing firm with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions that can bridge the most challenging technology gaps while creating significant cost efficiencies and competitive advantage across an organization and its supply chain. Founded in 2003, Tangentia has more than 1,000 customers worldwide and is a Premier Partner of IBM. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Tangentia has local offices in the U.S., India and Western Canada.
About Branham300
The Branham300 is the definitive listing of Canada's top publicly traded and privately held ICT companies, ranked by revenue. It also highlights Up and Coming companies that are about to make a splash, and prominent multinationals operating in Canada. The companies on the Branham300 Top 250 list generate more than half of the nation's ICT sector revenue. The Branham300 offers readers a snapshot of the Canadian ICT market, and is gauge by which technology companies in Canada measure their success.
For more information, visit:
Website: www.tangentia.com
Twitter: ( @ ) TangentiaInc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media contact: info ( @ ) tangentia dot com
Website: www.branhamgroup.com
Twitter: ( @ ) branhamgroup
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/
Media contact: info ( @ ) branhamgroup dot com
Contact
Rachael Gunashekaran
***@tangentia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse