SoccerSkybox Selected to Present at MAVA TechBUZZ Summer 2017 Innovative platform and online marketplace is changing the landscape of youth soccer in America RESTON, Va. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog --



"Being selected to present at TechBUZZ is a tremendous honor," said Emile Karam, Founder of SoccerSkybox. "The youth soccer programs in the US are growing significantly with more than 10 million players and 2 million organizations, coaches, administrators and providers, yet the systems and processes to support this growth are lagging way behind. TechBUZZ is a fantastic opportunity for us to share our vision of modernizing and simplifying the youth soccer experience."



"With more than 30 years as a recognized industry leader, MAVA has earned a reputation for identifying promising companies, such as SoccerSkybox, to present on the TechBUZZ platform," said Julia Spicer, Executive Director, MAVA. "Having demonstrated important early market validation and consumer demand, we are pleased to have SoccerSkybox join this Summer's line-up to showcase their approach for creating a new online marketplace for youth soccer consumers."



Focused exclusively on youth soccer, SoccerSkybox enables the youth soccer community to interact and transact business on a single innovative platform. Parents and players can quickly and easily discover, register, and pay for tryouts, training, and camps with the SoccerSkybox "OneTouch" registration system. The system allows all transactions— from discovery to payment—to be conducted through the marketplace eliminating the manual and duplicative work associated with existing solutions.



Youth soccer providers, such as clubs, trainers, and camps, benefit from promoting their offerings through the marketplace. SoccerSkybox also allows providers to manage their entire business, including tracking registrations, receiving digital payments, tracking player attendance, and evaluating players. And, team managers and club/team treasurers benefit from SoccerSkybox's Team Management and Budgets solutions, which allow them to manage schedules, communication, availability, and payments from both web-based and mobile solutions.



"As an organization that works with hundreds of youth soccer players a year, we needed a single solution that would allow us to optimize our business operations while delivering the highest quality service to our customers," said Nadir Moumen, Executive Director of Total Futbol. "SoccerSkybox gives us that single youth soccer experience on a modern and innovative real-time platform. All of their solutions—the training/camps marketplace, tryouts management, team management, and budgets and payments—added immediate value to Total Futbol."



"SoccerSkybox was founded to serve the needs of the next generation of youth soccer—players, parents, and providers," said Karam. "As we embark on our next phase of growth, we look forward to working with MAVA and participating at TechBUZZ to continue providing innovative solutions that are changing the landscape of youth soccer in America."



About SoccerSkybox



SoccerSkybox is an online platform and marketplace that simplifies and modernizes the youth soccer experience enabling the youth soccer community to interact and transact business on a single innovative platform. Our suite of innovative solutions benefit all members of the youth soccer community—parents, players, training providers, and clubs/teams. Our solutions include a training/camps marketplace, tryouts management, team management, and budget and payment management. SoccerSkybox is headquartered in Reston, VA. For more information, visit



Media Contact

Emile Karam

703-639-8147

