Author and Screenwriter Andrew Saxsma to Pen Exiles of Embermark Lore
The series will chronicle the lore and history of the land of Embermark, providing detailed maps, character profiles and bestiaries. Several episodes will be released prior to the launch of the game to provide fans with information about the world.
Part one of the series, told in first-person narrative, will focus on the early days of Embermark and the rise of the Houses. The first episodes are set to launch June 2017.
"We're super excited to collaborate with Andrew on the backstory and lore of the world we're creating for Exiles," said Tim Harris, founder and CEO of Gunslinger Studios. "His approach to the history and characters that inhabit Embermark is lockstep with our vision of a collapsed continent being reclaimed over time. And each time we see one of his episodes of narrative in Bound, we get new ideas for gameplay and features. It's really helping to breathe life into a new world."
Andrew Saxsma is an award-winning screenwriter, author, and comic and video game writer from Chicago, Illinois. His novels and short stories have appeared in several national publications, including The Danse Macabre, Under the Bed Magazine, and APEX.
Located now in Los Angeles, he has penned scripts for several award-winning directors and producers. In early 2015, he was commissioned as the head writer for Ozwe Games-Switzerland's Anshar Wars, produced by Ozwe and the minds at Oculus Studios. The game received high accolades, including a nomination at the International Mobile Gaming Awards for Best Virtual Reality Game.
"I'm incredibly honored to be working alongside the talented group of people at Gunslinger Studios. I'm a fantasy nerd at heart, always have been, but when you couple such a compelling game like Exiles of Embermark with Bound's unique platform for delivering the game's narrative and lore, you have something that's a complete fan-service, right? To be a part of an original medium for telling a game's story, I'm just excited!"
About Gunslinger Studios and Exiles of Embermark
Gunslinger Studios is a game studio bent on bringing the thrill of multiplayer gaming to mobile players in a minute or less-- something that fits a schedule but scratches the itch for competing and moving forward in a game world. The studio is creating quick, one-hand-controlled experiences for a generation of competitive gamers who have grown up with Pokemon, CCGs and MMOs. Development includes building games as well as a technology platform for competitive eSports, live game operations and community-driven content. Info about its first game, battle RPG Exiles of Embermark, is at exilesofembermark.com and @exilesgame.
About Bound
Bound is a mobile fiction platform that delivers great storytelling to time-constrained fans of epic stories set in interesting worlds. The publisher was founded by game industry veterans and is based in Southern California. Learn more at http://www.getbound.io
Media Contact
Matthew Hannus
hello@getbound.io
