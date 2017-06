Vax-Immune's LabReady® one of 16 National Finalists at the Veterans Business Battle

Contact

Leonard E. Weisman

***@vaximmune.com Leonard E. Weisman

End

-- Vax-Immune, LLC was one of sixteen veteran-owned businesses from across the country that was selected to compete in the third annual. The finalists, chosen by Entrepreneurs' Organization-Houston and Rice University's Veterans in Business Association were chosen from more than 100 applications nationwide. Vax-Immune pitched theirplatform device and pipeline of products to a panel of investors February 24-25, 2017 at Rice University.Veterans Business Battle Chairman Mark Martin, said, "These finalists include ground-breaking medical innovations, new products we clearly see a need for in the marketplace, and solid small businesses that need help getting started."Leonard E. Weisman, President and CTO of Vax-Immune, stated, "After serving 24 years on active duty, retiring as a colonel, then continuing my medical career and research at Baylor College of Medicine, I strongly support efforts that focus on veteran-owned businesses. As a vet, I appreciate the focus given to those of us starting a new career through entrepreneurship."Veterans Business Battle was established in 2015 by The Houston chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization and Rice University's Veterans in Business Association. The competition aims to enable entrepreneurship among veterans, grow veteran-owned businesses and give back to veterans seeking to make a difference in the business world. For more information, visit www.vetbizbattle.com Vax-Immune, based in Houston, Texas is led by a team of physicians, research scientists, business and financial leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, experienced in medical product development and commercialization. Vax-Immune has patents, and patents pending for their innovative solutions to rapidly diagnose, treat, and prevent infection.Vax-Immune's mission is to diagnose and treat infections anywhere, anytime, and in the process save lives and reduce costs.For further information, you can contact Dr. Weisman at 713.662.0077, or at info@vaximmune.com . Learn more about Vax-Immune at http://www.vaximmune.com.