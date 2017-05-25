News By Tag
Vax-Immune's LabReady® one of 16 National Finalists at the Veterans Business Battle
Veterans Business Battle Chairman Mark Martin, said, "These finalists include ground-breaking medical innovations, new products we clearly see a need for in the marketplace, and solid small businesses that need help getting started."
Leonard E. Weisman, President and CTO of Vax-Immune, stated, "After serving 24 years on active duty, retiring as a colonel, then continuing my medical career and research at Baylor College of Medicine, I strongly support efforts that focus on veteran-owned businesses. As a vet, I appreciate the focus given to those of us starting a new career through entrepreneurship."
ABOUT VETERANS BUSINESS BATTLE
Veterans Business Battle was established in 2015 by The Houston chapter of Entrepreneurs' Organization and Rice University's Veterans in Business Association. The competition aims to enable entrepreneurship among veterans, grow veteran-owned businesses and give back to veterans seeking to make a difference in the business world. For more information, visit www.vetbizbattle.com
ABOUT VAX-IMMUNE, LLC
Vax-Immune, based in Houston, Texas is led by a team of physicians, research scientists, business and financial leaders, marketing professionals and entrepreneurs, experienced in medical product development and commercialization. Vax-Immune has patents, and patents pending for their innovative solutions to rapidly diagnose, treat, and prevent infection.
Vax-Immune's mission is to diagnose and treat infections anywhere, anytime, and in the process save lives and reduce costs.
For further information, you can contact Dr. Weisman at 713.662.0077, or at info@vaximmune.com. Learn more about Vax-Immune at http://www.vaximmune.com.
Contact
Leonard E. Weisman
***@vaximmune.com
