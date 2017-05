Local 360 Media Wins Prestigious Gold Book Award at Association of Directory Publishers' Convention

2017 ADP Directory Publisher of the Year

-- Local 360 Media was honored with multiple Gold Book Awards at the Association of Directory Publishers' (ADP) 2017 Annual Convention and Partners Trade Show, recently held in Fort Worth, Texas. These Yellow Pages industry awards recognize publishers and partner members for outstanding directory products and mobile, online and marketing innovations.Local 360 Media was awarded the 2017 Publisher of the Year Award and the 2017 Directory of the Year Award, along with 13 additional awards across the Directory Division and Marketing and Promotion Division. The other awards received were as follows:Excellence in Print Directories:50,000-100,000Excellence in Print Directories:100,001 and AboveExcellence in Cover Design and Art – PrintExcellence in Printed Sales Support CollateralExcellence in Marketing – EventExcellence in Marketing – OutdoorExcellence in Marketing – Environmental InitiativesExcellence in Print Directories:25,001-50,000Excellence in Marketing – Digital InitiativesExcellence in Publisher Member IYP Website and/or Mobile AppExcellence in Television AdvertisingExcellence in Radio AdvertisingExcellence in Marketing – Printed Direct MailExcellence in Marketing – Magazine and Newspaper"Receiving these awards from ADP is a great honor for our company. Our employees worked hard on this endeavor and I'm proud of their well-deserved achievement,"said Bryan Willets, CEO of Local 360 Media."Local 360 Media winning both Gold Book Publisher of the Year and Directory of the Year, along with 13 other recognitions, is truly an accomplishment and honor," said Cindi Aldrich, ADP President and CEO. "This annual competition celebrates a tradition of 20-plus years that recognizes the innovative directory covers, creative advertising campaigns and the mobile and online content that showcase the strengths of the Yellow Pages industry."Local 360 Media has been a directory publisher since 1999 and has been awarded the ADP Gold Book Publisher of the Year Award 4 additional times. Local 360 Media takes pride in their ability to help small businesses grow and succeed through the use of Yellow Pages advertising and digital marketing tactics.The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP), is the oldest international trade association representing the Yellow Pages industry since 1898. ADP membership includes publishers, certified marketing representatives, advertising agencies and suppliers to the print directory, mobile and online publishing industry.Visit http://www.local360media.com for more information on Local 360 Media and their products and services.