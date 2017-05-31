 
Local 360 Media Wins Prestigious Gold Book Award at Association of Directory Publishers' Convention

 
 
2017 ADP Directory Publisher of the Year
2017 ADP Directory Publisher of the Year
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Advertising
* Marketing
* Yellow Pages

Industry:
* Multimedia

Location:
* St. George - Utah - US

Subject:
* Awards

ST. GEORGE, Utah - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Local 360 Media was honored with multiple Gold Book Awards at the Association of Directory Publishers' (ADP) 2017 Annual Convention and Partners Trade Show, recently held in Fort Worth, Texas. These Yellow Pages industry awards recognize publishers and partner members for outstanding directory products and mobile, online and marketing innovations.

Local 360 Media was awarded the 2017 Publisher of the Year Award and the 2017 Directory of the Year Award, along with 13 additional awards across the Directory Division and Marketing and Promotion Division. The other awards received were as follows:

1st Place

Excellence in Print Directories: 50,000-100,000
Excellence in Print Directories: 100,001 and Above
Excellence in Cover Design and Art – Print
Excellence in Printed Sales Support Collateral
Excellence in Marketing – Event
Excellence in Marketing – Outdoor
Excellence in Marketing – Environmental Initiatives


2nd Place

Excellence in Print Directories: 25,001-50,000
Excellence in Marketing – Digital Initiatives


3rd Place

Excellence in Publisher Member IYP Website and/or Mobile App
Excellence in Television Advertising
Excellence in Radio Advertising
Excellence in Marketing – Printed Direct Mail
Excellence in Marketing – Magazine and Newspaper

"Receiving these awards from ADP is a great honor for our company. Our employees worked hard on this endeavor and I'm proud of their well-deserved achievement," said Bryan Willets, CEO of Local 360 Media.

"Local 360 Media winning both Gold Book Publisher of the Year and Directory of the Year, along with 13 other recognitions, is truly an accomplishment and honor," said Cindi Aldrich, ADP President and CEO. "This annual competition celebrates a tradition of 20-plus years that recognizes the innovative directory covers, creative advertising campaigns and the mobile and online content that showcase the strengths of the Yellow Pages industry."

Local 360 Media has been a directory publisher since 1999 and has been awarded the ADP Gold Book Publisher of the Year Award 4 additional times. Local 360 Media takes pride in their ability to help small businesses grow and succeed through the use of Yellow Pages advertising and digital marketing tactics.

The Association of Directory Publishers (ADP), is the oldest international trade association representing the Yellow Pages industry since 1898. ADP membership includes publishers, certified marketing representatives, advertising agencies and suppliers to the print directory, mobile and online publishing industry.

Visit http://www.local360media.com for more information on Local 360 Media and their products and services.

Contact
Rachel Santora
Account Manager
***@local360media.com
Source:
Email:***@local360media.com Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
