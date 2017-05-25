 
News By Tag
* Publishing Indian Ebooks
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cary
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Rediscover classic Indian literature

Matrubharti new self publishing platform focused on Indian literature.
 
CARY, N.C. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Matrubharti connects readers with classic Indian literature and introduces them to new authors in English and their native language. Matrubharti is a self publishing platform that allows authors to reach readers in new ways. The native IOS and Andriod platform provides a convenient format for readers to carry a library of books in their native language with them at all times. The app provides a user friendly format that can be refined by language, genre and author. Matrubharti provides content in an easily readable for readers and allows for sharing feedback with friends, family and connecting with the authors.

The growing Matrubharti family consists of over 3600 authors and 9000 e-books in a variety of languages including Hindi, Gujurati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. " Our goal is to be the premier e-book platform for authors and fans of Indian literature around the world. We believe that literature can help unite us as Indians and connect us around the world." said Nilesh Shah, Co-Founder.

With headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, offices in the United States and users globally. Matrubharti is on the lookout for new voices in Indian literature from around the world. To learn more about the Matrubharti vision or become a part of the family contact Bakul Modi at bakul@matrubharti.com

Contact:

Bakul Modi

North American Media Relations

Matrubharti.com

919-481-4191

bakul@matrubharti.com

Contact
Bakul Modi
***@matrubharti.com
End
Source:
Email:***@matrubharti.com Email Verified
Tags:Publishing Indian Ebooks
Industry:Publishing
Location:Cary - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share