Rediscover classic Indian literature
Matrubharti new self publishing platform focused on Indian literature.
The growing Matrubharti family consists of over 3600 authors and 9000 e-books in a variety of languages including Hindi, Gujurati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. " Our goal is to be the premier e-book platform for authors and fans of Indian literature around the world. We believe that literature can help unite us as Indians and connect us around the world." said Nilesh Shah, Co-Founder.
With headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, offices in the United States and users globally. Matrubharti is on the lookout for new voices in Indian literature from around the world. To learn more about the Matrubharti vision or become a part of the family contact Bakul Modi at bakul@matrubharti.com
Contact:
Bakul Modi
North American Media Relations
Matrubharti.com
919-481-4191
bakul@matrubharti.com
Contact
Bakul Modi
***@matrubharti.com
End
