Rediscover classic Indian literature

-- Matrubharti connects readers with classic Indian literature and introduces them to new authors in English and their native language. Matrubharti is a self publishing platform that allows authors to reach readers in new ways. The native IOS and Andriod platform provides a convenient format for readers to carry a library of books in their native language with them at all times. The app provides a user friendly format that can be refined by language, genre and author. Matrubharti provides content in an easily readable for readers and allows for sharing feedback with friends, family and connecting with the authors.The growing Matrubharti family consists of over 3600 authors and 9000 e-books in a variety of languages including Hindi, Gujurati, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu and English. " Our goal is to be the premier e-book platform for authors and fans of Indian literature around the world. We believe that literature can help unite us as Indians and connect us around the world." said Nilesh Shah, Co-Founder.With headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, offices in the United States and users globally. Matrubharti is on the lookout for new voices in Indian literature from around the world. To learn more about the Matrubharti vision or become a part of the family contact Bakul Modi at bakul@matrubharti.com Contact:Bakul ModiNorth American Media RelationsMatrubharti.com919-481-4191bakul@matrubharti.com