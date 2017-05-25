 
WOW Women Network Announces Next Coffee & Connections: June 6 at Marsh & McLennan Agency in Boston

 
 
Nettie Nitzberg
Nettie Nitzberg
 
BOSTON - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- WOW Women Network (www.wwntwk.com), a place where great women gather informally to ignite relationships and build connections, announced today that its next Coffee & Connections event will take place on Tuesday, June 6, at Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC, 101 Huntington Avenue, Suite 401, Boston, from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nettie Nitzberg, a recognized expert in helping global companies maximize their people investments and founder and principal of West5 Consulting (www.west5consulting.com), as well as founder of the WOW Women Network, is organizing this event along with Hosts and Super Connectors Lori Baronian, Joan Cunnick, and Katie Knowlton, all of Marsh & McLennan Agency.

An hour-long networking and relationship-building program will be offered, helping participants to create deeper connections and get to know each other better.  This program will be bookended between informal networking opportunities.

There is a registration fee for members of the WOW Women Network.  If you are interested in attending please contact nettie@west5consulting.com for a link to the registration site.  Registration for Marsh & McLennan Agency women is free.

"We are thrilled to bring the WOW Women Network another Coffee & Connections event, building off the momentum and success after last month's gathering at PTC," said Nitzberg.  "We are so grateful to Marsh & McLennan Agency, and specifically our Super Connectors Lori Baronian, Joan Cunnick, and Katie Knowlton, and we encourage women to come and experience the one-of-a-kind networking experience that WOW Women Network offers, which allows you to really connect with and get to know the other participants.

"Be on the lookout as well for upcoming Coffee & Connections in September, October and November," added Nitzberg.

About WOW Women Network

Nettie Nitzberg founded WOW Women in 2015 as a result of combining her love of connecting with her passion for supporting the success of women in business.  Now known as WOW Women Network, the organization's mission is to offer fun and creative ways to build connections and for women to get to know each other at a deeper level.  WWN events include Coffee & Connections (frequent morning events), Cocktails & Connections (casual, after-work morning events) and Community & Connections (opportunities to come together to offer service to a local organization providing help and support to women in crisis; usually once or twice a year).

In addition, the WOW Women Network holds special events periodically, as well as quarterly Ripple Events, which feature an innovative networking style that ditches the typical business networking protocols and instead delivers a truly unique connection-building experience.

Information about all of these events, as well as additional background on the organization and how to join, is available on the website, www.wwntwk.com.

About West5 Consulting

West5 Consulting is a people and organization development company that is dedicated to solving people problems that impact business success.  Principal Nettie Nitzberg help clients optimize their processes for selecting, integrating and developing their most important resource – people, by creating work environments that attract, grow and retain top talent. West5 Consulting understands that the process starts, rather than ends, with a new hire. Their services include management and leadership development, onboarding, team building, culture, and more. Clients include PerkinElmer, PTC, JPMorgan Chase, TESARO, McGraw Hill Education, and Biogen, among others. Industries of interest include pharmaceutical, biomedical/biotechnology, higher education, finance, professional services, technology and non-profit organizations.  For additional information, please visit www.west5consulting.com or call 678-438-4803.
End
Source:West5 Consulting
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
