Frontier Communities Celebrates Grand Opening Of Cottage Lane On June 3rd In Lake Elsinore!
Community Grand Opening to Include Fun, Food and Festivities this Saturday.
The two-story homes offer 1,893 to 2,466 square feet of living space with up to 5 bedrooms, up to 3 baths, and side-by-side 2-car garages. Pricing at Cottage Lane begins in the low $300,000s and homes are now for sale at the community's sales office at 15371 Tiller Lane in Lake Elsinore.
"With every new community we build, we strive to offer homebuyers the best choices for their families," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities. "We design our kitchens to be the heart of the home and our neighborhoods with a variety of architectural styles, such as Spanish, Craftsman or Cottage—to give a brand new community like Cottage Lane a charming sense of place that will get even better over time."
Cottage Lane offers much more home for the money, so homebuyers are encouraged to join the interest list at http://www.FrontierHomes.com for updates and the latest news. The three distinctive home designs feature large family rooms or great rooms, kitchens with casual dining bars, large pantries and plenty of storage. Some plans offer bedroom options that allow buyers to increase their bedrooms up to 5. Select designs feature a downstairs bedroom and bath to assure that multi-generation families can enjoy life together. Master suites offer large bedroom areas, and baths, with tub and separate shower, plus large walk in closets.
Close to the neighborhood, public schools include Withrow Elementary, Terra Cotta Middle School and Lakeside High School, all part of the Lake Elsinore Unified School District. Also close by are new shopping, dining and entertainment centers. The Lake Elsinore Diamond, Class A Baseball Field, offers a season of exciting home games, and the rain-replenished lake is a great destination for boating, fishing and lake sports. The Lake Elsinore Outlet Mall is nearby, a great destination for all kinds of shopping.
Accessibility to major employment areas is made easy by proximity to the I-15 corridor, linking drivers to toll roads toward Orange County and Los Angeles, plus direct access to Ontario, Corona and Riverside.
To learn more about Cottage Lane and view the floor plans online, visit http://www.FrontierHomes.com. Be sure to register your interest to receive first notice of upcoming events. Contact a Sales Associate at (951) 392-5558 or visit the sales office located at 15371 Tiller Lane, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530, open daily 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wednesday 1 to 6 p.m.
Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. Their course is set so that people may realize the American Dream of home ownership with a fresh vision of a proud future, translating vision into attainable neighborhoods. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.
