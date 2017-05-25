 
News By Tag
* Children S Book
* Animals
* Martina Nicolls
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


"Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom"

New Children's Book by Martina Nicolls Uncovers Facts About the Animal Kingdom
 
 
Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom
Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Children S Book
Animals
Martina Nicolls

Industry:
Books

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Products

NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- What are the similarities and differences between alligators and crocodiles? Which has a U-shaped snout, and which one has a V-shaped snout? What are the similarities and differences between fleas and ticks? Which one is not an insect?

Children will learn about some of the most fascinating animals in world in the new book Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom. Learn about the similarities and differences between 25 sets of animals: bees and wasps, frogs and toads, gophers and hamsters, falcons and hawks, herons and storks, ants and termites, donkeys and mules, and more. This intriguing book provides "Fast Facts" with an instant list of the animals' similarities and differences, as well as their habitats, diets, and fallacies that are debunked.

This educational science book for children, youth, schools, libraries, and anyone interested in animals makes for fun and educational reading.

"If you could talk to the animals, this would be the book your children should read. We are thrilled to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

About the Author: Martina Nicolls holds a master's degree in science communication and is interested in animal conservation. She is a fiction and nonfiction science writer with interests in mathematics, genetics, the environment, and animal conservation. This is her seventh book. She says, "I now travel the world for work as a foreign aid consultant, photographing animals in my free time." She works in developing countries advising on education, institutional development, governance, program evaluations, peace building, and conflict mitigation.

Author's websites: http://www.martinanicolls.net and http://martinasblogs.blogspot.com

SIMILAR BUT DIFFERENT IN THE ANIMAL KINGDOM (ISBN: 978-1-68181-941-9) is now available for $34.50 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/MartinaNicolls or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:Children S Book, Animals, Martina Nicolls
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share