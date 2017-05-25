News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom"
New Children's Book by Martina Nicolls Uncovers Facts About the Animal Kingdom
Children will learn about some of the most fascinating animals in world in the new book Similar but Different in the Animal Kingdom. Learn about the similarities and differences between 25 sets of animals: bees and wasps, frogs and toads, gophers and hamsters, falcons and hawks, herons and storks, ants and termites, donkeys and mules, and more. This intriguing book provides "Fast Facts" with an instant list of the animals' similarities and differences, as well as their habitats, diets, and fallacies that are debunked.
This educational science book for children, youth, schools, libraries, and anyone interested in animals makes for fun and educational reading.
"If you could talk to the animals, this would be the book your children should read. We are thrilled to announce its release," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
About the Author: Martina Nicolls holds a master's degree in science communication and is interested in animal conservation. She is a fiction and nonfiction science writer with interests in mathematics, genetics, the environment, and animal conservation. This is her seventh book. She says, "I now travel the world for work as a foreign aid consultant, photographing animals in my free time." She works in developing countries advising on education, institutional development, governance, program evaluations, peace building, and conflict mitigation.
Author's websites: http://www.martinanicolls.net and http://martinasblogs.blogspot.com
SIMILAR BUT DIFFERENT IN THE ANIMAL KINGDOM (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
http://sbpra.com/
WHOLESALERS:
Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)
*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.
https://www.facebook.com/
http://pinterest.com/
https://twitter.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse