News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Above Board Chamber of Florida presents negotiation and workplace culture panels
June luncheon meetings focus on "win-win" business and family-friendly workplaces
A negotiation that results in a "winner" and a "loser" is not worth the emotional and financial resources for either side. We are all better off negotiating in a way that results in an outcome everyone is happy with. Join us at our Fort Myers luncheon on June 8 to refine your negotiating goals and style. It will be emceed by international artist Stephen Gray-Blancett. Panelists include Cape Coral Mayor Marni Sawicki; Rob Carvell, owner of Brodeur Carvell Fine Apparel; Stephanie Davis of Florida Weekly and Claudine Leger-Wetzel, vice president of sales and marketing at Stock Development.
Your company's culture can be your biggest talent retention tool. Join us at our Naples luncheon on June 12 to learn how making your workplace more family friendly can be the key to keeping your competition from luring away your best people. It will be emceed by Sue Huff of E. Sue Huff and Associates and feature panelists including Scott Sherman, Arthrex's arthroplasty engineering manager; Carol Obermeier, director of air service development for Southwest Florida International Airport; and Florice Hodges, public relations manager at Best Home Services
Fort Myers lunch registration
Registration on or before Thursday, June 1 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After June 1, registration will be $28 for members, $35 for guests.
Naples lunch registration
Registration on or before Thursday, June 8 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After June 8, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.
Keith Grossman at Grossman Law & Conflict Management and Ellen Fox at FOX Insurance are the Lee County meeting sponsors. The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Florice Hodges at Best Home Services and Denise Murphy at the Players Club & Spa.
Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-
Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.
The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 or visit AboveBoardChamber.com.
Contact
Conric PR & Marketing
Josh Milton
***@conricpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse