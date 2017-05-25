Tuvizo Lists Camping Necessities for Summer Activities

In preparation for the upcoming summer season, team Tuvizo is gearing up its readers with camping gear trends and recommendations.

Contact

Jo Parkes

+27218139079

pr@tuvizo.com Jo Parkes+27218139079

End

-- The Western hemisphere is preparing for the summer season this June and Tuvizo got their list of camping essentials up to help outdoor enthusiasts. Included on the list are first aid kits, maps and compass or other navigational tools, repair kits, and tents or sleeping bags. Also on the list are food and drinks, matches, lighting, and personal apparel."We want to provide our readers great, timely options so we came up with a seasonal list of things to pack when you or your family and friends are up for some camping. The list is pretty much straightforward with all the matching benefits of packing this gear. In passing, please have a look out for our dry bags camping gear among the bunch," says Abi Tunstall, owner of Tuvizo.comThey have included their newly released waterproof dry bags retailing between $17.99 to $19.99, available for Amazon Prime members. It recently was on a coupon sale for 70% off as a welcoming gift. The product is available in two designs: polka dot and camouflage with varying color palettes."As a family run company, customer service is our top priority. So if you have any issues or product wishlists, kindly tell us via enquiries@tuvizo.com or go to www.tuvizo.com/contact and we will be respond to you directly." adds Abi.About TuvizoTuvizo is a newly emerging family run company specialising in high visibility clothing primarily designed for use in outdoor fitness and leisure pursuits. The company believes safety combined with user friendly design and functionality is paramount. Tuvizo's newest product is a reflective vest and a LED reflector vest. It's Reflective vests provide high visibility day & night for running, cycling, walking or any other outdoor activity. This easily adjustable lightweight elastic harness gives a versatile comfortable fit over sports gear or outdoor clothing.