Providence Group Realty Announces Training Coordinator Selection

-- Providence Group Realty is pleased to announce Bailey Funke as the candidate selected to fulfill the role of Training Coordinator for the Plano-based real estate brokerage.Mrs. Funke, one of Providence Group Realty's Certified DRS Agents™, will continue to serve consumers in the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex as she steps into her new leadership role for the firm. The company's philosophy subscribes to the fundamental belief that trainers and managers must have strong field experience and be actively producing to stay current with changing market conditions."Bailey's background is perfectly suited for the role," stated Amanda Thomas, Broker/Owner for Providence Group Realty. "She shouldered similar responsibilities while working in the medical field as an RN, and exemplifies our values and ethics in working with our Physician clientele. She is an excellent role model, and embraces the spirit of abundance, wishing well on others and taking every opportunity to proactively help those around her succeed."Mrs. Funke will commence her new role in June 2017. DFW vendors who offer MCE hours or would like the opportunity to be considered for inclusion on Providence Group Realty's training docket may inquire via http://www.providencegrouprealty.com/ contact.php