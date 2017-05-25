 
Professional Temple Terrace Plumbing Services Announced by United Plumbing & Drain

United Plumbing & Drain has announced its offer of a range of professional plumbing services for households and businesses in Temple Terrace, FL and nearby locations. More information can be found at www.unitedplumbing-drain.com.
 
 
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- United Plumbing & Drain has announced its offer of professional plumbing services for businesses and households in Temple Terrace, Florida. This established plumbing company is able to offer full professional services and can tackle a variety of plumbing issues as well as appliance installation such as water heaters.

United Plumbing & Drain is available for emergency plumbing service. Those experiencing a plumbing problem in the middle of the night, over a weekend, or during a holiday in Temple Terrace can call on United Plumbing & Drain for 24-hour professional emergency plumbing assistance.

Those interested in learning more about the professional plumbing services offered by United Plumbing & Drain can browse through www.unitedplumbing-drain.com. To reach this plumbing company for service in Temple Terrace, call 866-980-2873 or 813-546-9411 or use the contact form found on the United Plumbing & Drain website.

About United Plumbing & Drain:

United Plumbing & Drain is a full-service plumbing company serving the Florida communities of Tampa, New Tampa, Wesley Chapel, Lutz, Temple Terrace, Land O' Lakes, and other nearby communities in Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties. United Plumbing & Drain provides quality, professional plumbing services which can include: floor and kitchen drain service, tub and shower drain service, slab leak and water line repair service, hydro jetting service, sewer maintenance and repair, sewer camera inspections and other leak detection and testing service, re-piping and full pipe restoration service, water heater repair and maintenance service, and other general plumbing maintenance and repair service. United Plumbing & Drain is available for emergency plumbing service 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. More information can be found by browsing through http://unitedplumbing-drain.com. For professional plumbing service, call 866-980-2873 or 813-546-9411.

