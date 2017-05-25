7-Eleven® Hosts Two Free Franchise Opportunity Events in June

FORT MYERS, Fla.
- May 31, 2017
- PRLog
-- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, June 14
, from 12-2 p.m. at 7-Eleven (5570 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917). They will also host a seminar on June 21
from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Myers Zone Office (9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919). The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven® franchise opportunities.
Recently, awarded the number one franchisor by Entrepreneur Magazine, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.
Those who would like to attend the open house and/or seminar are asked to register by visiting http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up
. By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity, individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.
For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, visit franchise.7-
eleven.com/franchise/
seminar-sign-
up. To fill out an application, click here: http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/new-franchisee
. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 for further information.ABOUT 7-ELEVEN, INC.
7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-
retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven®
operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®
, Big Bite®
and Big Gulp®
, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select®
brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards®
customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.