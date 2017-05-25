 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneur
* Franchise Opportunity
* Southwest Florida
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


7-Eleven® Hosts Two Free Franchise Opportunity Events in June

 
 
7-Eleven Franchisease
7-Eleven Franchisease
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Entrepreneur
Franchise Opportunity
Southwest Florida

Industry:
Business

Location:
Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

FORT MYERS, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- 7-Eleven, Inc., the world's largest convenience retailer, is hosting an open house on Wednesday, June 14, from 12-2 p.m. at 7-Eleven (5570 Bayshore Rd., North Fort Myers, FL 33917). They will also host a seminar on June 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Fort Myers Zone Office (9351 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919). The company is searching for qualified candidates from the Southwest Florida area who are interested in learning more about 7-Eleven® franchise opportunities.

Recently, awarded the number one franchisor by Entrepreneur Magazine, 7-Eleven provides opportunities for individuals or small corporations to easily own and run a new store in just three to six months. Each store comes fully operational, with 7-Eleven taking care of real estate, zoning, store build-out and equipment installation. Franchisees also get a 7‑Eleven Field Consultant to guide them through franchise ownership and business opportunities on a weekly basis.

Those who would like to attend the open house and/or seminar are asked to register by visiting http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up. By filling out an application for a franchising opportunity, individuals are placed one step closer in the franchise application process and may be pre-qualified prior to attending the seminar.

For a full list of upcoming seminars and to register, visit franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/seminar-sign-up. To fill out an application, click here: http://franchise.7-eleven.com/franchise/new-franchisee. Call toll free at (800) 782-0711 for further information.

ABOUT 7-ELEVEN, INC.

  7‑Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven® operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 60,000 stores in 17 countries, including 10,700 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings, cheeseburgers and hot chicken sandwiches. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select® brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites, at an outstanding value. Customers also count on 7-Eleven for bill payments, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards® customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
End
Source:7-Eleven, Inc.
Email:***@getpushing.com
Posted By:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Tags:Entrepreneur, Franchise Opportunity, Southwest Florida
Industry:Business
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pushing the Envelope, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share