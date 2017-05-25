 
Industry News





Professional Lakeland Tree Removal Service Offered by Florida Green Tree, LLC

Florida Green Tree, LLC has announced its offer of professional Lakeland tree removal service along with professional stump grinding service. Those interested in learning more can browse through www.FloridaGreenTree.com.
 
 
LAKELAND, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Florida-based tree care service company Florida Green Tree, LLC has announced its offer of professional Lakeland tree removal services. Once the trees have been cut down and removed, Florida Green Tree, LLC can also provide professional stump grinding service.

Florida Green Tree, LLC utilizes effective, professional tree removal equipment in order to fell and remove the trees safely from the Lakeland property. Florida Green Tree, LLC also prices its professional tree removal and stump grinding services in a fair, competitive manner.

Those interested in removing a tree or trees from their Lakeland property can learn more about the professional Lakeland tree removal and stump grinding services by browsing through the Florida Green Tree, LLC website, www.FloridaGreenTree.com. To reach this tree service company for service or questions, call 863-513-7251 or use the contact form found on the Florida Green Tree, LLC website.

About Florida Green Tree, LLC:

Florida Green Tree, LLC aims to provide the highest quality tree services for property owners and businesses in Lakeland, Highland City, Mulberry, Kathleen, Bartow, and other nearby communities in central Florida. Florida Green Tree, LLC provides professional, competitively-priced tree removal, tree trimming, stump grinding, and general tree care service as well as consultation. To learn more about the range of high quality tree care services offered, browse through the Florida Green Tree, LLC website, http://floridagreentree.com. To reach Florida Green Tree, LLC, call 863-513-7251 or fill out and submit the contact form found on the Florida Green Tree, LLC website.

