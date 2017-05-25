 
HENDERSON, Nev. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Lord Neil Benjamin Gibson is known to business leaders all over the world thanks to his unique approach to business which combines philanthropy and profit generation.  His model was developed several decades ago in response to a desire to give back to the world in a way that would actually accomplish goals instead of just discussing them.  He understood that philanthropic efforts to change the world many times will stagnate or fail completely due to the fact that if there are more than one party involved, the level of the engagement of both parties may become an issue.  Even though one party is pushing for project completion, the others may not feel the same level of commitment, bringing the whole project to a halt.  This is why Gibson developed a motivating factor in his philanthropic endeavors, merging them with profit generation for those less engaged than himself.  Through making the projects capable of generating eventual profits for companies and individuals, it motivates everyone involved to complete their tasks as quickly and efficiently as possible.  If your company is going to be paid through a profit sharing program connected to a mining operation, you complete your tasks as quickly as possible to make this happen.

Gibson's efforts are not always rewarded with the praise you would expect, and as a result of his motivations to help others as opposed to simply taking as much from them as possible he sometimes comes under the scrutiny of rival business people.  Such was the case with a three year slander campaign that was initiated by a partnership gone sour, when Gibson turned in a connection to federal authorities when he found the person was acting inappropriately, and using his influence to potentially victimize people.  Because Gibson did the right thing, he wa continually targeted by the person online, the method of slander being the continual creation and distribution of false information online.  His ex-partner knew that if his reputation was damaged it would make partnerships difficult to secure, especially for those using the internet to research Gibson news.  The plan was successful for several years, and to some degree continues to be successful in that some of the information distributed still exists on websites unrelated to the attacker.  While Lord Gibson has made strides to recapture control of his reputation online, he urges those researching him to only trust validated sources of information like his websites at http://www.lordneilgibsoniboe.com

