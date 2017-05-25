News By Tag
Croatia's Katarina Line to Rebrand in 2018 With New Line of Ultra-Deluxe Small Ship Cruisers
Line Will Introduce Six Vessel Categories That Feature New Ship Designs, Services, Gourmet Standards, Amenities, and Pricing
Katarina Line's more traditional wooden ships will be classified in two additional categories: Traditional Ensuite, featuring cabins with private shower/toilets;
"The popularity of small ship cruising on the Mediterranean has increased the demand for larger, more luxurious vessels that cater to the new generation of travelers. These travelers are seeking soft adventures 'on the high seas' with more lavish accommodation, gourmet dining and superior, personalized service," said Daniel Hauptfeld, marketing director for Katarina Line.
He continued: "Katarina's new, top-of-the-line Deluxe Superior vessels is in response to this demand. They are the most spacious in our fleet, constructed with the best material that includes solid wood, glass, marble, and stainless steel, with gourmet dining, on-board entertainment, and high service standards, as well as lavishly and thoughtfully designed en suite accommodation."
Each of Katarina Line's new vessel categories is distinguished by ship design and facilities, as well as by different levels of service, on-board dining, excursions, and other amenities. For example, all Deluxe Superior vessels include live entertainment twice a week and four-course meals. Ships in the Deluxe category will offer similar amenities as the Deluxe Superior, though with live entertainment only once a week. Ships in the Premium Superior, slightlysmaller in length, will include daily breakfast and lunch, and a Captain's dinner and three guided sightseeing tours based on one-week cruises, whereas the Premium category ships will offer only one guided sightseeing tour, based on a one-week cruise.
"It's all about meeting the needs of the widest range of cruise clients, from those who seek the more intimate, basic cruise experience founded upon the long tradition of wooden ships, to the most demanding cruise clients who expect the very best in luxury and service," said Hauptfeld. "Our new rebranding will allow travelers of every budget to pick the perfect vessel to meet their needs."
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line, the leading, award-winning DMC in Croatia and Croatia's premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories (increasing to six in 2018), the company serves more than 100,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the opportunity to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guests unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 90% of all bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, STAN and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit them online at http://www.katarina-
