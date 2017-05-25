News By Tag
"The Meaning of Life" Premiering in Hollywood Pushes The Power of Art & Music Therapy
LOS ANGELES / TORONTO (MAY 26, 2017) – Canadian based North Film Co., announced today the world premiere of The Meaning of Life at Dances with Films in Los Angeles.
The film sheds significant light on the discipline of music and art therapy. While landing a job as a therapeutic clown at a hospital, Finn Faber (Tyler Shaw) is assigned a 9-year-old leukemia patient, Sophia Hill (Sadie Munroe). Finn's job at the hospital starts interfering with his music opportunities as he struggles to find a balance.
When things seem to be falling into place, complications begin—Sophia's health starts to suddenly spiral, as does Finn's music career and now he may be running out of time with his dream as Sophia looks to be with hers.
The film highlights how different forms of therapy, whether it is through art or music, not only provides an outlet, but can also help children find a way to cope. Weekly therapy art sessions at hospitals or with patients on a one-on-one basis have proven positive effects. Art therapy can promote mental and emotional growth, and has an ability to be a great facilitator in forming connections with others. The capacity of music to work as a mood booster and improve social interaction is also evident in the storyline. We follow the journey of two individuals deeply afflicted by the situations they are in - seeing a real, heartbreaking and powerful story of love, values and dreams.
The film raises a strong conversation to include art and music therapy daily and its power to help prevent, combat and cope with illness. "I grew up in the arts, I believe an unhealthy mind can lead to making one physically ill, it can inhibit people from healing. I hope to see more funding for arts/music therapy within hospitals, in addition to patient's medical treatments. I feel it's a great start to the issue. I all starts in the mind." - Director, Cat Hostick
Dances with Films (DWF), which runs from June 1 to June 11, at the world famous TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, is one of the largest independent film festivals in North America, with films selected from more than 2,000 film submissions annually.
Filmed in Canada and almost exclusively in Oakville, with an all Canadian cast and crew, the premiere of The Meaning of Life at DWF is set to take place on June 5th, 2017 at 7:15pm.
ABOUT NORTH FILM CO.
North Film Co., a Canadian production company, led by Director of Photography Russ De Jong and Director Cat Hostick has grown to be a dominant force in the industry. In 2016 alone the power couple has worked on a number of commercials, music videos, television shows and completed their latest feature lm "The Meaning of Life" starring Canadian pop singer Tyler Shaw, Gemini winners Sergio Di Zio, Jean Yoon and child actor / co-star Sadie Munroe.
Creating with passion is at the roots of every North Film Co. production and they pride themselves on ensuring quality images and engaging storylines. North Film Co.'s CEO Russ De Jong has a strong technical background primarily as a Director of Photography with a proven track-record on countless sets for over 15 years in the industry. Russ De Jong's exhaustive technical knowledge paired with Cat Hostick's endless imagination is a big part of what brings the whole package together.
DWF Premiere tickets: https://danceswithfilms.com/
Website: http://northfilmco.com/
Trailer: https://youtu.be/
