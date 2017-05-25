 
Industry News





Breaking News: Supreme Court Bans Post-Sale Restrictions and Holds Int'l Sales Exhaust Patent Rights

 
 
8th Annual Summit on Biosimilars
NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned the Federal Circuit and held that a patentee is not allowed to impose any post-sale restrictions for use of the patented product and that the patentee's rights are exhausted once a product is sold anywhere in the world.

At ACI's 8th Annual Summit on Biosimilars. Our faculty will provide you with a thorough analysis of the Impression Prods. v. Lexmark decision and the impact for your biologics practice in our featured session:

Patent Portfolio Management in Light of Life Techs. Corp. and Extraterritorial Reach of U.S. Patents

Don't miss the only opportunity this year to gather and network with your peers while hearing from our stellar faculty as they dive deep into the analysis of this case and discuss the effect it will have on the market.

American Conference Institute

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.

Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.

Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/Biosimilars

Tags:Biosimilars, Biologics, Patent Rights
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
