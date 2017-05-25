News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Breaking News: Supreme Court Bans Post-Sale Restrictions and Holds Int'l Sales Exhaust Patent Rights
At ACI's 8th Annual Summit on Biosimilars. Our faculty will provide you with a thorough analysis of the Impression Prods. v. Lexmark decision and the impact for your biologics practice in our featured session:
• Patent Portfolio Management in Light of Life Techs. Corp. and Extraterritorial Reach of U.S. Patents
Don't miss the only opportunity this year to gather and network with your peers while hearing from our stellar faculty as they dive deep into the analysis of this case and discuss the effect it will have on the market.
American Conference Institute
A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Full information on the forum can be found at http://www.AmericanConference.com/
Contact
Linda Lam
***@americanconference.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse