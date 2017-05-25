 
American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine Partnering with Doctor Disability Shop

The AAUCM has partnered with Doctor Disability Shop to provide insurance products designed specifically for the needs of Urgent Care physicians to AAUCM members
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM), in its goal to provide member benefits which bring high-quality products and services to its members, has joined together with Doctor Disability Shop to bringinsurance products designed specifically for the needs of Urgent Care physiciansto AAUCM members.

The Doctor Disability Shop is a full service independent insurance agency providing insurance products designed specifically for the needs of Urgent Care physicians.  Through their affiliation with the AAUCM, members are now eligible to receive exclusive discounts for their Own Specialty Disability Insurance and business overhead disability insurance.  The Doctor Disability Shop also specializes in other areas of planning such as: Disability Buy Out, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Retirement planning.

About Doctor Disability Shop

The Doctor Disability Shop is a full service independent insurance agency providing insurance products designed specifically for the needs of Urgent Care Physicians. They have been working with physicians for more than 20 years providing them with knowledge that is tailored specifically to the insurance and financial needs of urgent care specialists. The Doctor Disability Shop also specializes in other areas of planning such as: Disability Buy Out, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, and Retirement planning.

About the AAUCM

The American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine (AAUCM) is the leading society for physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners practicing Urgent Care Medicine in various clinical settings throughout the United States. The purpose of the AAUCM is to contribute to the field of Urgent Care Medicine in the areas of professional growth, scientific and medical research, and medical education, all to improve the overall quality of medical care. Our mission is to advance the profession of Urgent Care Medicine by elevating its standards through education, basic and advanced training, and to encourage physicians to seek Board Certification in Urgent Care Medicine. The Urgent Care Center Accreditation (UCCA) program of the AAUCM recognizes Urgent Care organizations that have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to patient care and the practice of Urgent Care Medicine.

http://aaucm.org

Contact
American Academy of Urgent Care Medicine
407-521-5789
***@aaucm.org
