News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brownfield Listings Introduces One-time Pricing for Year-long Premium Publishing Packages
BL announces annual publishing plans that offer more convenience over a longer period in a single payment with a lower price.
Publishing premium content requires a monthly subscription. A lister's single subscription enables three premium products including the Premium Listing, a Project Board, and a Premium Profile for the publishing organization. It also includes complete real-time statistics, unlimited team member invites and unlimited data. Anyone can quickly deploy this popup project infrastructure and organize all their information into one dashboard everyone on their team can share.
And now this 3-in-1 premium package is available for purchase on an annual basis.
If you're expecting a longer timeline for your project, will undergo several project phases and/or just require a longer runway for your planning or marketing campaign, you can now publish listings and projects with premium features for an entire year with a single payment. Locking into a year-long listing locks in a lower price compared to a monthly premium subscription. Use the Premium Profile to inventory other listings/projects or organize other info for public consumption. Reload the project tool to post in the RFP/RFQ Marketplace every time you issue a new scope of work, or as often as you like.
And once you subscribe to this or any premium subscription on BrownfieldListings.com, you become eligible to book specific features and placement at rates only available to other premium subscribers. So by taking advantage of this opportunity, you reserve the option to book further placement in an e-newsletter, e-blast or featured blog using your premium subscriber discount at some point in the year your subscription is active.
Details of the Annual Premium Publishing Package
BL users can now publish a premium package for 12 months, including a Premium Listing, Premium Profile and Project Board for one flat fee of $400—including periodic social media shout-outs and sharing.
Contact BL to power up your redevelopment project this year at https://brownfieldlistings.com/
Brownfield Listings is a two-in-one national property market and project platform dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of real estate with reuse challenges. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse