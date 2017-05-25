News By Tag
CHD Expert Announces New Website Launch
The upgraded site features interactive tools that give visitors access to the industry's best global foodservice and hospitality industry data.
In addition to a contemporary design that improves the user experience, the new site features a variety of tools that allows visitors a more comprehensive understanding of the industry, as well as insight into how CHD Expert can help achieve specific business objectives.
With more than 1.5 million operator contacts in North America, and 5 Million world wide, CHD Expert continues to be the leader in providing the most accurate census in the foodservice industry.
As part of its mission to provide the industry's most accurate foodservice data, the new CHD Expert website includes a global map tool that lets visitors review key demographic and commercial foodservice data points for 100+ nations and territories, complete with an integrated data search tool that provides high-level operator counts in certain countries.
Foodservice professionals interested in driving business strategy, both domestically and abroad, will benefit from the website's newly improved online store where they can easily purchase FACET reports (Foodservice Annual Count and Expenditure Tracking) and other market reports.
Furthermore, an improved resource center features a collection of free digital content based on the information deduced from CHD Experts data.
"Our new website is already a valued resource for current and potential customers. Now visitors can quickly comprehend the amount of segmented data we have available on a global scale, and more easily consider how this information can be of value to their organization,"
Interested parties are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.chd-
Brandon Gerson
***@chd-expert.com
