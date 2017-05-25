 
News By Tag
* Foodservice Data
* Chd Expert
* Restaurant Data
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


CHD Expert Announces New Website Launch

The upgraded site features interactive tools that give visitors access to the industry's best global foodservice and hospitality industry data.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Foodservice Data
* Chd Expert
* Restaurant Data

Industry:
* Food

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- CHD Expert, a global leader in aggregating, analyzing, and managing foodservice data, is pleased to announce the re-launch of chd-expert.com. The new website and updated branding is part of CHD Expert's continued effort to enhance the quality and accessibility of foodservice industry data to professionals worldwide.

In addition to a contemporary design that improves the user experience, the new site features a variety of tools that allows visitors a more comprehensive understanding of the industry, as well as insight into how CHD Expert can help achieve specific business objectives.

With more than 1.5 million operator contacts in North America, and 5 Million world wide, CHD Expert continues to be the leader in providing the most accurate census in the foodservice industry.

As part of its mission to provide the industry's most accurate foodservice data, the new CHD Expert website includes a global map tool that lets visitors review key demographic and commercial foodservice data points for 100+ nations and territories, complete with an integrated data search tool that provides high-level operator counts in certain countries.

Foodservice professionals interested in driving business strategy, both domestically and abroad, will benefit from the website's newly improved online store where they can easily purchase FACET reports (Foodservice Annual Count and Expenditure Tracking) and other market reports.

Furthermore, an improved resource center features a collection of free digital content based on the information deduced from CHD Experts data.

"Our new website is already a valued resource for current and potential customers. Now visitors can quickly comprehend the amount of segmented data we have available on a global scale, and more easily consider how this information can be of value to their organization," said Catherine Kearns, General Manager at CHD Expert The Americas.  "We are proud of our team for successfully completing this significant undertaking, and we are excited to have this new website help distinguish CHD Expert as the global leader in foodservice data and intelligence."

Interested parties are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.chd-expert.com.

Contact
Brandon Gerson
***@chd-expert.com
End
Source:
Email:***@chd-expert.com Email Verified
Tags:Foodservice Data, Chd Expert, Restaurant Data
Industry:Food
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CHD Expert News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share