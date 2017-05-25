News By Tag
The Best Military Designs Now Available
Over the years VSW has designed thousands if original uniquely created designs that have been printed on products ranging from shirts, both cotton and dry fit, hoodies, posters, decals, plaques, coffee mugs and steins, seen them transformed into memorial crystals, coins and so much more. The VSW difference is that they are an OEM. That means they originate the design and then make it. They have become one of the leaders in military design because of their desire to listen to their audience from their Facebook page to their Pinterest customers and have worked hard with each of them to arrive at the finest military art in the industry.
Below you will see a growing list of new military designs for each of the US military branches with thought provoking concepts to incredible detailed and lavish artwork. If you are interested in having a custom design done for your unit contact them at customdesigns@
The USS Tornado PC-14 received one of the most detailed designs for its crew and ship just recently when Vision-Strike-
