May 2017





May 2017
The Best Military Designs Now Available

 
 
Best Military Designs
Best Military Designs
 
Listed Under

PORTLAND, Ore. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The Best Military Designs has already started with completely new and different, highly detailed, colorful and professional looking military artwork for both active duty US Military as well as reserve units, ships, commands, squadrons and units. As new military designs arrive on the scene they are placed here so that out United States military can both see what has been recently designed but also to see designs they too might like done for their active duty units and commands.

Over the years VSW has designed thousands if original uniquely created designs that have been printed on products ranging from shirts, both cotton and dry fit, hoodies, posters, decals, plaques, coffee mugs and steins, seen them transformed into memorial crystals, coins and so much more. The VSW difference is that they are an OEM. That means they originate the design and then make it. They have become one of the leaders in military design because of their desire to listen to their audience from their Facebook page to their Pinterest customers and have worked hard with each of them to arrive at the finest military art in the industry.

Below you will see a growing list of new military designs for each of the US military branches with thought provoking concepts to incredible detailed and lavish artwork. If you are interested in having a custom design done for your unit contact them at customdesigns@vision-strike-wear.com for more information or go to their Rules of Engagement Page found at Custom Military Designs (http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/Rules-Of-Engagement.html) to get started!

The USS Tornado PC-14 received one of the most detailed designs for its crew and ship just recently when Vision-Strike-Wear.Com delivered this magnificent design and military shirts to the crew. Colorful, detailed, covering the USN ratings aboard ship, their mascot and their slogan all richly displayed. Seen at USS Tornado Custom Military Shirts (http://www.vision-strike-wear.com/USS-Tornado-PC-14-US-Na...).

Contact
Vision Strike Wear
***@vision-strike-wear.com
End
Source:Vision Strike Wear
Email:***@vision-strike-wear.com
Tags:Military, USA, Veterans
Industry:Apparel
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Products
