ACEC/MA announces Environmental Partners Group as 2017 winner of Silver Engineering Excellence Award

-- The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) has named Environmental Partners Group as a winner of its 2017 Silver Engineering Excellence Award for work on a project titled "From the Ocean to the Bay; How Eastham Compressed a Century of Water Systems Development into 5 Years."The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.Environmental Partners Group, headquartered in Quincy, was retained by the Town of Eastham to design and construct what has been identified as "the single largest and most ambitious water infrastructure program ever undertaken on Cape Cod."After seven years of contentious debate on Town Meeting Floor, in 2014 the Town of Eastham residents voted to move forward with a $130-million town-wide water system. Led by Environmental Partners Group's innovative and fast-paced design and construction management program, the project is ahead of schedule and under budget, resulting in public water available to customers in only 30 months. The $130 million town-wide water system project protects public health town-wide, provides sustainable water resources management and assures the continued vitality of the historic community of Eastham."The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."About ACEC/MAThe American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org . ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)in everyday life through their hash tag #EngineeringGoFigure. To Follow us on Twitter: @ACECMA