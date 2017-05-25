News By Tag
Pentagon Area FCPOA Receives Their US Navy Shirts
When the Pentagon Area FCPOA wanted a unique and color designs they called Vision-Strike-
For over 9 years the United States Navy and its Sailors have turned to VSW to have cutting edge, razor sharp military graphics developed for their needs. Whether in support of a CPO365 program, a 5K run, CrossFit challenge or simple something for wear when working in support of some fundraising effort they have pulled their incredible experience together with the design talents of VSW to produce some of the best custom military shirts in the industry.
When a FCPOA contacted VSW and requested a design for their association they got it! What did they have in mind? Unique. Original. Hand drawn original artwork with cutting edge detail that other companies simply would not provide. At Vision-Strike-
At Vision-Strike-
For over 9 years the men and women of Vision-Strike-
They are busy as artists go but that is because they spare nothing when it comes to the detail that others will not do but VSW will on a daily basis. Another reason why so many of their designs are copied and fail to pass inspection.
So when a US Navy FCPOA wanted a cool US Navy shirt design they got it and they did so with the flair and gusto only achieved at VSW. They asked for the moon with their custom design and VSW was happy as hell to deliver it. It was so successful they reordered almost immediately. Check it out here - http://www.vision-
When you and your unit are in the market for military shirts custom designed and printed then you have to go to Vision-Strike-
