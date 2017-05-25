News By Tag
Beloved Movie to Kick Off Wizard of Oz Convention
Emmy Award-winning producer John Fricke will introduce the movie and host a question-and-
John Fricke is regarded as the preeminent Judy Garland and MGM Wizard of Oz historian. He has written seven books on these topics. He has lectured widely, from the Museum of Modern Art in New York City and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles to The Deauville Film Festival in France. Seven of Judy Garland's DVD motion picture releases, including The Wizard of Oz, Meet Me in St. Louis, and Easter Parade, feature his commentary tracks.
This screening of The Wizard of Oz opens the festivities of OzCon International, the longest-running annual Wizard of Oz event. OzCon returns to Portland on June 30-July 2 at the Sherton Portland Airport Hotel. Special guests at OzCon include John Fricke; Doug Aberle, animator of the 1985 Disney film Return to Oz; and Inanna McGraw, author of several Oz books.
Adapted from the best-selling children's book by L. Frank Baum, The Wizard of Oz tells the story of Dorothy Gale (Garland), a Kansas girl, who is swept by a tornado to the magical Land of Oz. On the advice of a Good Witch (Billie Burke), Dorothy journeys to see the great Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan), who can send Dorothy back home. Along the way she meets a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger), a Tin Man (Jack Haley), and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), and is menaced by the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton). The Oscar-winning movie has delighted audiences of all ages for decades and is considered one of the greatest movies ever made.
Advance tickets to the screening of The Wizard of Oz are available at www.cinema21.com
For more information and to register for OzCon see the website at http://www.ozconinternational.com
OzCon International was founded in 1964 as The West Coast Oz Convention by four southern Californians:
