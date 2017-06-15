 
Mistwalker's "Terra" Universe Expands - Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars Coming Soon

 
 
MISTWALKER'S "TERRA" UNIVERSE EXPANDS
MISTWALKER'S "TERRA" UNIVERSE EXPANDS
 
HONOLULU - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- MISTWALKER'S "TERRA" UNIVERSE EXPANDS

Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars Coming Soon

HONOLULU, HAWAII, June 21st - Mistwalker, a premiere game studio founded by Hironobu Sakaguchi, is thrilled to announce two new games to the "Terra" universe, Terra Battle 2 (iOS, Android, and PC) and Terra Wars (iOS, Android, and PC) to be released later this year.

▼　About TERRA BATTLE 2

Terra Battle 2 brings a completely different game-play experience, while preserving the highly-praised core battle mechanics in a fantastic epic RPG.

The new world map lets players travel alongside their companions and allows for more strategic gameplay as you set up your formation before entering a battle. The countless encounters and farewells throughout the course of your heroes' journey promise to be even more emotional and intense than ever before.

How will the people who live on "Terra" unravel the truths and mysteries of their planet? An epic fantasy RPG awaits you.

Title: Terra Battle 2
Platforms: Mobile (iOS, Android) / PC (Windows)
Price: Free-to-Play (with In-App Purchases)
Release Date: Summer 2017
Regions: Japan, North America
Copyright: ©MISTWALKER/Silicon Studio Corp.
Developers
　・ Producer: Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker)
　・ Music: Nobuo Uematsu (Dog Ear Records)
　・ Lead Character Desinger: Kimihiko Fujisaka (Mistwalker)
　・ Developer: Silicon Studio

To accompany the announcement, Mistwalker also today released an official trailer for the game. https://youtu.be/6mdqzFt5rSg



▼　TERRA BATTLE 2 - RELATED LINKS
Teaser Site: http://www.terrabattle2.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terrabattle2
Twitter: https://twitter.com/terrabattle2en
Official Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/mistwalkercorp

▼　About TERRA WARS

Terra Wars is an upcoming game for mobile and PC platforms co-developed by Mistwalker and Arzest, based on characters from the hit mobile RPG, Terra Battle, all animated using a unique claymation technique.

Title: Terra Wars
Platforms: Mobile (iOS, Android) / PC (Windows)
Price: Free-to-Play (with in-App Purchases)
Copyright: ©MISTWALKER/©ARZEST

▼　TERRA WARS - RELATED LINKS

● Teaser Site: http://www.terra-wars.com
● Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/terrawarsen
● Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/terrawars

ABOUT MISTWALKER

Mistwalker is led by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi was former President of Square LA, Inc. (now Square USA, Inc.) and Executive Vice President of Square Co., Ltd. Mistwalker produced a number of role-playing games, including Blue Dragon in 2006, Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and The Last Story in 2010 for Nintendo Wii.

Mistwalker is focused on Development, Production and Distribution of games and other software, visual contents, character goods and Music publishing. The company also offers producing, consulting and marketing development services for entertainment contents.

More information on http://www.mistwalkercorp.com/

