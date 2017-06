Mistwalker's "Terra" Universe Expands - Terra Battle 2 and Terra Wars Coming Soon

MISTWALKER'S "TERRA" UNIVERSE EXPANDS

--- Mistwalker, a premiere game studio founded by Hironobu Sakaguchi, is thrilled to announce two new games to the "Terra" universe, Terra Battle 2 (iOS, Android, and PC) and Terra Wars (iOS, Android, and PC) to be released later this year.Terra Battle 2 brings a completely different game-play experience, while preserving the highly-praised core battle mechanics in a fantastic epic RPG.The new world map lets players travel alongside their companions and allows for more strategic gameplay as you set up your formation before entering a battle. The countless encounters and farewells throughout the course of your heroes' journey promise to be even more emotional and intense than ever before.How will the people who live on "Terra" unravel the truths and mysteries of their planet? An epic fantasy RPG awaits you.Terra Battle 2Mobile (iOS, Android) / PC (Windows)Free-to-Play (with In-App Purchases)Summer 2017Japan, North America©MISTWALKER/Silicon Studio Corp.・ Producer: Hironobu Sakaguchi (Mistwalker)・ Music: Nobuo Uematsu (Dog Ear Records)・ Lead Character Desinger: Kimihiko Fujisaka (Mistwalker)・ Developer: Silicon StudioTo accompany the announcement, Mistwalker also today released an official trailer for the game. https://youtu.be/ 6mdqzFt5rSg https://www.facebook.com/terrabattle2https://twitter.com/terrabattle2enhttps://www.youtube.com/c/mistwalkercorpTerra Wars is an upcoming game for mobile and PC platforms co-developed by Mistwalker and Arzest, based on characters from the hit mobile RPG, Terra Battle, all animated using a unique claymation technique.Terra WarsMobile (iOS, Android) / PC (Windows)Free-to-Play (with in-App Purchases)©MISTWALKER/©ARZESThttp://www.terra-wars.comhttps://twitter.com/terrawarsenhttps://www.facebook.com/terrawarsMistwalker is led by Hironobu Sakaguchi. Sakaguchi was former President of Square LA, Inc. (now Square USA, Inc.) and Executive Vice President of Square Co., Ltd. Mistwalker produced a number of role-playing games, including Blue Dragon in 2006, Lost Odyssey for Xbox 360 and The Last Story in 2010 for Nintendo Wii.Mistwalker is focused on Development, Production and Distribution of games and other software, visual contents, character goods and Music publishing. The company also offers producing, consulting and marketing development services for entertainment contents.More information on http://www.mistwalkercorp.com/