News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Affinity Energy Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary
Niche, minority-owned control systems integrator reaches milestone
Among its recent accomplishments, Affinity Energy won the 2017 Minority Business Crown of Enterprise award (http://www.affinityenergy.com/
"Much has changed over 15 years, but one thing has not," said Evora. "We're still absolutely and unequivocally dedicated to our customers and their energy projects. We couldn't have reached this milestone without their continued support."
Evora originally founded Affinity Energy in 2002 as a systems integration firm involved in the design and installation of electrical power management systems (EPMS) for a wide variety of industries. The company took advantage of the switch to digital during the transformation of how electrical swtichgear and power reliability equipment were monitored, controlled, and protected. Initially attracting companies such as Bank of America, CREE, and Merck, the company formed the basis of its expertise in power and energy.
Since then, they've adjusted their focus to include mission critical facilities, but have maintained focus on power and energy systems. Many successes integrating systems at manufacturing plants and critical facilities resulted in the quick growth of the company's size and services.
Recent partners include:
· -Renew Petra
· -NextEra Energy Resources
· -Strata Solar
· -Cypress Creek Renewables
· -Enerdyne Power Systems
· -NAES/
For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at 704.766.2060 x110 or aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.
Contact
Affinity Energy
***@affinityenergy.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse