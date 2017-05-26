 
News By Tag
* Affinity Energy
* Anniversary
* Control Systems Integration
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Affinity Energy Celebrates 15 Year Anniversary

Niche, minority-owned control systems integrator reaches milestone
 
 
Affinity Energy Reaches 15 Years
Affinity Energy Reaches 15 Years
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Affinity Energy
* Anniversary
* Control Systems Integration

Industry:
* Energy

Location:
* Charlotte - North Carolina - US

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Affinity Energy is today celebrating its 15th year as a control systems integrator. The company has grown from the entrepreneurial dream of founder and President, Allan Evora to a Southeast leader in control systems integration that's completed over 800 projects in industries as diverse as utility-scale solar farms, data centers, and biogas plants.

Among its recent accomplishments, Affinity Energy won the 2017 Minority Business Crown of Enterprise award (http://www.affinityenergy.com/charlotte-crowns-enterprise-mbe-award/) and Grant Thornton 2016 North Carolina 100 (http://www.affinityenergy.com/control-system-integrator-affinity-energy-north-carolinas-top-100/).

"Much has changed over 15 years, but one thing has not," said Evora. "We're still absolutely and unequivocally dedicated to our customers and their energy projects. We couldn't have reached this milestone without their continued support."

Evora originally founded Affinity Energy in 2002 as a systems integration firm involved in the design and installation of electrical power management systems (EPMS) for a wide variety of industries. The company took advantage of the switch to digital during the transformation of how electrical swtichgear and power reliability equipment were monitored, controlled, and protected. Initially attracting companies such as Bank of America, CREE, and Merck, the company formed the basis of its expertise in power and energy.

Since then, they've adjusted their focus to include mission critical facilities, but have maintained focus on power and energy systems. Many successes integrating systems at manufacturing plants and critical facilities resulted in the quick growth of the company's size and services.

Recent partners include:

·          -Renew Petra

·          -NextEra Energy Resources

·          -Strata Solar

·          -Cypress Creek Renewables

·          -Enerdyne Power Systems

·          -NAES/City of Dover

For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at 704.766.2060 x110 or aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.

Contact
Affinity Energy
***@affinityenergy.com
End
Source:
Email:***@affinityenergy.com Email Verified
Tags:Affinity Energy, Anniversary, Control Systems Integration
Industry:Energy
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Affinity Energy News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share