New Documentary Features Rare Footage of Girls Tyme-ERA Beyonce

Andretta Tillman's Estate Shares Rare Unreleased Footage of Girls Tyme Era Beyoncé and Destiny's Child in New Documentary

-- Devout members of the BeyHive are aware of Beyoncé's and Destiny's Child humble beginnings as the group called Girls Tyme, which Beyonce headed with Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and LaTavia Roberson and former Prince protégé Ashely "Tamar" Davis.The new Documentary Girls Tyme "Making a Child of Destiny" includes clips of rare unseen performance footage of the Flawless star and the rest of her Girls Tyme crew, which come from an allegedly one-of-a-kind video of Beyonce, that was recently put up for auction,Produced from largely unseen footage and personal interviews, the documentary examines Andretta Tillman's life as the driving force in launching Queen Beyonce and Destiny's Child legendary career, as well as so many other Houston artists that also rose to fame under her management.We felt an obligation to give the world a true look into my mother irreplaceable contribution to the success of the band, and that we had to open the Andretta Tillman's Estate vault and let the viewer understand that what you see Beyonce and Destiny's Child doing on stage today, they were doing way back in the early 1990's as young girls in Girls Tyme, and where they are today is a direct result of the solid foundation my mother created for them, stated Armon Tillman.We want to give Beyonce and Destiny's Child fans an up close look at the elation, agonies and loses made to transport the band to stardom, by telling a large part of their story that has not been told, or omitted, that being the enormous contribution and sacrifice made by Andretta Tillman said Michael Ferguson of Dousic Media Group.The documentary features interviews with Gospel great Kathy Taylor, Original Girls Tyme/Destiny's Child members Nina and Niki Taylor. Former Co-manager Kenny Moore, Hip Hop Producer Cory Mo, Former Rap a Lot recording group Flaj, Destiny's Child first choreographer Harlon Bell, and members of Andretta Tillman family.Girls Tyme - Making a Child of Destiny "The Andretta Tillman Story" is set to be released on the 30th of June 2017 and will be available online and On Demand on August 15th, 2017.Trailer