VPG Foil Resistors Launches Alpha Electronics High-Power Precision Shunt Resistors
Design of the Alpha Electronics FNP Series incorporates VPG's own proprietary Bulk Metal Foil technology for a low temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) down to 0±1 ppm/°C, depending upon selected model. Integration of a Pt100 sensor within the FNP Series allows for accurate onboard temperature monitoring of the resistive element, with added performance stability. Units feature a maximum handling capability of 500W rated power, with no standard resistance value. An integral copper plate helps the FNP Series to achieve an improved thermal resistance specification of 0.1°C/W (0.3°C/W standard), while a resistance tolerance of 0.05% ensures minimized energy consumption. Standard resistance values of the FNP Series range from 0.001 ohm to 1 ohm, with improved maximum ambient temperature to +125°C (from +85°C) for conventional models.
The VPG Foil Resistors product group has been a manufacturer of Bulk Metal Foil resistors since 1978. Known worldwide for their accuracy and reliability, the group's Alpha Electronics brand components are widely specified within a range of applications, including automated test equipment (ATE); weighing scales; precision instrumentation;
The Alpha Electronics FNP Series is ideal for any automotive, industrial, or power electronics application requiring the accurate detection of overcurrent conditions or remaining battery power levels. They may be specified within ATE, factory floor robotics, motor and drive controls, and medical diagnostics equipment, as well as used as both a precision high-voltage power supply output reference; or, as a high-accuracy reference for battery charge-discharge tests. Units are both lead-free and RoHS compliant. For more information about the FNP Series, or other offerings from VPG Foil Resistors, visit www.alpha-elec.co.jp (http://www.alpha-
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.
About VPG Foil Resistors
VPG Foil Resistors produces the most precise and stable resistors available. Distinguished by the premier brands Vishay Foil Resistors, Powertron, and Alpha Electronics, the VPG Foil Resistors portfolio includes discrete resistors and resistor networks in surface mount and through-hole (fixed-lead)
