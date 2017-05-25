 
News By Tag
* VPG Foil Resistors
* Alpha Electronics
* Embassy Global LLC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Malvern
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


VPG Foil Resistors Launches Alpha Electronics High-Power Precision Shunt Resistors

 
 
New Alpha Electronics FNP Series High-Power Precision Shunt Resistors
New Alpha Electronics FNP Series High-Power Precision Shunt Resistors
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* VPG Foil Resistors
* Alpha Electronics
* Embassy Global LLC

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Malvern - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Products

MALVERN, Pa. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The VPG Foil Resistors product group of Vishay Precision Group, Inc., manufacturers of the industry's most precise and stable Bulk Metal® Foil resistors, today announced the global market launch of the Alpha Electronics FNP Series, a family of high-power precision shunt resistors.

Design of the Alpha Electronics FNP Series incorporates VPG's own proprietary Bulk Metal Foil technology for a low temperature coefficient of resistance (TCR) down to 0±1 ppm/°C, depending upon selected model. Integration of a Pt100 sensor within the FNP Series allows for accurate onboard temperature monitoring of the resistive element, with added performance stability. Units feature a maximum handling capability of 500W rated power, with no standard resistance value. An integral copper plate helps the FNP Series to achieve an improved thermal resistance specification of 0.1°C/W (0.3°C/W standard), while a resistance tolerance of 0.05% ensures minimized energy consumption. Standard resistance values of the FNP Series range from 0.001 ohm to 1 ohm, with improved maximum ambient temperature to +125°C (from +85°C) for conventional models.

The VPG Foil Resistors product group has been a manufacturer of Bulk Metal Foil resistors since 1978. Known worldwide for their accuracy and reliability, the group's Alpha Electronics brand components are widely specified within a range of applications, including automated test equipment (ATE); weighing scales; precision instrumentation; aerospace and military electronics; in-laboratory and metrology; industrial process control; high-end audio; and others. In addition, the Alpha Electronics brand now offers Bulk Metal Foil metrology standard resistors that conform to Japanese National Standards regulations, thanks to its collaborative efforts with the National Metrology Institute of Japan (NMJ). In addition to its product technologies, the group offers complete production capabilities for both standard and Bulk Metal Foil resistors, with expert in-laboratory component QA analysis and reliability testing, complete support for custom requirements, and a world class in-house calibration laboratory.

The Alpha Electronics FNP Series is ideal for any automotive, industrial, or power electronics application requiring the accurate detection of overcurrent conditions or remaining battery power levels. They may be specified within ATE, factory floor robotics, motor and drive controls, and medical diagnostics equipment, as well as used as both a precision high-voltage power supply output reference; or, as a high-accuracy reference for battery charge-discharge tests. Units are both lead-free and RoHS compliant. For more information about the FNP Series, or other offerings from VPG Foil Resistors, visit www.alpha-elec.co.jp (http://www.alpha-elec.co.jp/e_index.html).

Bulk Metal is a registered trademark of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG).

-###-
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. is an internationally recognized designer, manufacturer and marketer of: components based on its resistive foil technology; sensors; and sensor-based systems specializing in the growing markets of stress, force, weight, pressure, and current measurements. VPG is a market leader of foil technology products, providing ongoing technology innovations in precision foil resistors and foil strain gages, which are the foundation of the company's force sensors products and its weighing and control systems. The product portfolio consists of a variety of well-established brand names recognized for precision and quality in the marketplace. To learn more, visit VPG at www.vpgsensors.com.

About VPG Foil Resistors
VPG Foil Resistors produces the most precise and stable resistors available. Distinguished by the premier brands Vishay Foil Resistors, Powertron, and Alpha Electronics, the VPG Foil Resistors portfolio includes discrete resistors and resistor networks in surface mount and through-hole (fixed-lead) configurations; customized chip resistor networks; precision trimming potentiometers; and discrete chips for use in hybrid circuits. These devices are used in applications requiring a high degree of precision and stability, such as in medical testing equipment, semiconductor equipment, precision measuring instruments, aerospace, and military applications.

Contact
Molly Chamberlin, Embassy Global LLC
for Vishay Precision Group
***@embassyglobalpr.com
End
Source:Embassy Global for Vishay Precision Group, Inc.
Email:***@embassyglobalpr.com Email Verified
Tags:VPG Foil Resistors, Alpha Electronics, Embassy Global LLC
Industry:Engineering
Location:Malvern - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Embassy Global, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share