Boingnet Launches "Audiences" - A New Direct Mail Attribution Tool

Direct Marketing Automation provider Boingnet announced today the general availability of its new, patent-pending "Audiences" technology. Marketing attribution is an increasingly important topic, as the proliferation of digital marketing channels has created a need for marketers to be able to understand the impact of each channel on each stage of the sales funnel. Most of the current digitally oriented attribution tools overweight digital channels while underweighting offline channels.