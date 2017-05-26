Southwest Virginia Annual High Tech Awards

Southwestern Virginia Technology Council honors key regional players June 17 2017

Contact

Esther Bolling

***@swvtc.info Esther Bolling

End

-- The Southwestern Virginia Technology Council (SWVTC) will celebrate the 2017 SWVTC High Tech Awards on Thursday, June 17, 2017. The honors will be announced and presented during the annual awards banquet and gala at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center on the campus of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, Virginia at 5:00 p.m.The SWVTC event honors innovators in the technology field across 13 counties in Virginia's great southwest region. Individuals, companies, and public institutions are recognized for advancing the use of technology in their fields.The 2017 event features remarks by Charles "Rusty" Justice and Mark C. Cherry. Mr. Justice is a co-founder of Bit Source, LLC (http://www.bitsourceky.com/), a Pikeville, Kentucky software development company that teaches former coal miners to write software. Bit Source was named in FORTUNE as "one of the seven companies to be 'looking at in 2016'". Mr. Cherry is President and Chief Operating Officer of Aurora Flight Sciences, a leader in the development and manufacturing of advanced unmanned systems and aerospace vehicles. Based in Manassas, Virginia with locations around the globe, Aurora is a major investor in the economic expansion of Virginia's southwest region.The event also will feature a video message from Brad Smith, the CEO of Intuit. Dinner patrons can visit exhibit booths covering dark skies, robotics, virtual reality, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship.Lead sponsors for the 2017 event are the Center for Innovative Technology, Crutchfield, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), and the Workforce Investment Board. For more information about the event, including sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Esther Bolling, ebolling@swvtc.info, 276-679-7800.The Southwestern Virginia Technology Council (SWVTC) addresses the opportunities afforded by the technology sector to businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies throughout Virginia's great southwest. Organized in 1999, SWVTC's mission is to enhance the vitality and social well-being of the region through achievements in the creation and application of technology. Council members includes businesses, institutions and individuals from the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton.