Southwest Virginia Annual High Tech Awards
Southwestern Virginia Technology Council honors key regional players June 17 2017
The SWVTC event honors innovators in the technology field across 13 counties in Virginia's great southwest region. Individuals, companies, and public institutions are recognized for advancing the use of technology in their fields.
The 2017 event features remarks by Charles "Rusty" Justice and Mark C. Cherry. Mr. Justice is a co-founder of Bit Source, LLC (http://www.bitsourceky.com/)
The event also will feature a video message from Brad Smith, the CEO of Intuit. Dinner patrons can visit exhibit booths covering dark skies, robotics, virtual reality, advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship.Lead sponsors for the 2017 event are the Center for Innovative Technology, Crutchfield, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, the University of Virginia's College at Wise, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), and the Workforce Investment Board. For more information about the event, including sponsorship and advertising opportunities, contact Esther Bolling, ebolling@swvtc.info, 276-679-7800.
The Southwestern Virginia Technology Council (SWVTC) addresses the opportunities afforded by the technology sector to businesses, educational institutions, and government agencies throughout Virginia's great southwest. Organized in 1999, SWVTC's mission is to enhance the vitality and social well-being of the region through achievements in the creation and application of technology. Council members includes businesses, institutions and individuals from the counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, and Wythe, and the cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton.
Esther Bolling
