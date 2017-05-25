News By Tag
Natural Habitat Adventures' Galapagos Fleet Adds 16-Guest M/C Ocean Spray Luxury Catamaran
With a pair of top naturalist guides on board, Ocean Spray guests enjoy the lowest guide-to-guest ratio in the islands.
As the newest privately chartered expedition yacht in Natural Habitat Adventures' Classic Galapagos portfolio (http://www.nathab.com/
With a pair of top naturalist guides on board, Ocean Spray guests enjoy the lowest guide-to-guest ratio in the islands. The yacht offers an unusual itinerary designed for up-close, private encounters with sea lions, blue-footed boobies, marine iguanas and more in some of the Galapagos' most remote and lesser-known areas. The ship is equipped with ample kayaks, snorkel gear and wetsuits for exploration—
Each Ocean Spray 10-day Classic Galapagos itinerary begins with a trip to the Andean highlands, where guests sleep at a 1691 colonial hacienda, indulge in a locavore Ecuadorian feast and watch for wildlife including Andean condors and spectacled bears. Guests also enjoy an exclusive opportunity to spend a night at Nat Hab's Tortoise Camp in the Santa Cruz highlands, where wild tortoises roam free as guests slumber in newly renovated raised canvas tents and treehouses.
The itinerary includes a visit to Espanola to swim, kayak, snorkel and explore by panga the prolific wildlife, hidden caves and white sand beaches. On the southern reaches of Isabela, guests visit a sprinkling of islets, a lagoon frequented by sea turtles and the beautiful and twisted lava flows that are home to species that exist nowhere else. And on Fernandina, where birdlife flourishes on black lava rock and sea lions bask in the sun, guests can snorkel in the turquoise sea surrounding the youngest Galapagos island while watching for submerged marine iguanas feed on algae.
"We take great care and pride in selecting only the best small ships for our Galapagos adventures,"
The Ocean Spray provides eight spacious staterooms and one smaller single cabin, each with a private balcony and en suite bathroom. The ship's crisp blue and white interiors are accented by gleaming woodwork and stunning Galapagos wildlife photography, while a sprawling third-floor sundeck provides 360-degree views with ample lounge chairs, Jacuzzi and outdoor bar. Additional main deck patio space invites socializing and wildlife watching, while a lounge with panoramic views and plush seating promotes camaraderie and relaxation. Fine meals are served in the air-conditioned main floor dining room or al fresco under a shaded outdoor patio on the upper deck.
Traveling with two expert Nat Hab Expedition Leaders and a crew of Galapagos residents, guests immerse in the islands with expert interpretation and local perspective. This small-group journey sails the Galapagos with acute social and environmental consciousness, leaving the lightest possible footprint.
M/C Ocean Spray is featured on Classic Galapagos: The Natural Habitat Experience (http://www.nathab.com/
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800-543-8917 or visit http://www.nathab.com/
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Trips are guided by professional naturalist Expedition Leaders (http://www.nathab.com/
