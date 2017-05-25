 
70th National Championship Appaloosa Show And 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show

 
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- MOSCOW, Idaho— The 70th National Championship Appaloosa Show & 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show will be held at the Will Rogers Equestrian Center in Fort Worth, TX June 26-July 8, 2017! Hundreds of the nation's most talented and beautiful Appaloosas and their exhibitors will travel to Forth Worth to participate for national and world championship titles! The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) would like to invite Appaloosa fans as well as equine enthusiasts to join us in watching the nation's longest-running, single-breed horse show as these gifted Appaloosas display their talent, versatility and beautiful colors.

Week one of the 13-day competition will focus on youth classes. Youth from around the world will gather to compete for World Championship titles. A variety of fun activities and events both Appaloosa specific as well as joint events with youth from the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) will be held throughout the week—including Boot Scrambles, Speech Contests, Judging Contests, the ApHC Team Tournament, the coveted Champion of Champions Competition (sponsored by Deerfield Farm, LLC) and much more!

On Tuesday, June 27th the ApHC will join forces with APHA to host the very first Stars & Stripes Summer Spectacular—a full day show for equestrians with disabilities. This event will be held in the WR Watt Arena and boasts 23 classes for both supported and independent riders, and includes a special division for disabled veterans!

National Champion titles will be awarded during the second week of competition in more than 160 open and non-pro classes! Spectators can expect to see Appaloosas performing in classes ranging from cutting to trail, to the one-of-a-kind horse-against-horse games classes specific to the Appaloosa breed!

The 70th National Show & 2017 Youth World Show is more than just competition. Visitors can take a break from the show ring and enjoy shopping at the World of Color Gift Show. The gift show will feature an assortment of items from tack, to jewelry to apparel and home décor.

For more information about the 70th National Championship Appaloosa Show & 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show or any of these exciting events, visit www.appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578.

Contact
Sandra Rumney
***@appaloosa.com
