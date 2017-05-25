News By Tag
70th National Championship Appaloosa Show And 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show
Week one of the 13-day competition will focus on youth classes. Youth from around the world will gather to compete for World Championship titles. A variety of fun activities and events both Appaloosa specific as well as joint events with youth from the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) will be held throughout the week—including Boot Scrambles, Speech Contests, Judging Contests, the ApHC Team Tournament, the coveted Champion of Champions Competition (sponsored by Deerfield Farm, LLC) and much more!
On Tuesday, June 27th the ApHC will join forces with APHA to host the very first Stars & Stripes Summer Spectacular—
National Champion titles will be awarded during the second week of competition in more than 160 open and non-pro classes! Spectators can expect to see Appaloosas performing in classes ranging from cutting to trail, to the one-of-a-kind horse-against-
The 70th National Show & 2017 Youth World Show is more than just competition. Visitors can take a break from the show ring and enjoy shopping at the World of Color Gift Show. The gift show will feature an assortment of items from tack, to jewelry to apparel and home décor.
For more information about the 70th National Championship Appaloosa Show & 2017 World Championship Appaloosa Youth Show or any of these exciting events, visit www.appaloosa.com or call (208) 882-5578.
