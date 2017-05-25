 
News By Tag
* Beauty
* Facials
* Skincare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Mendham
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Cecil Diaz Hair at Mendham Spa announces the addition of Lucia DeFilippo, Aesthetician joins staff

Cecial Diaz is proud to announce that Lucia DeFilippo (formerly Caterina), has joined Cecil Diaz Hair at Mendham Spa.
 
 
Lucia De Filippo (formerly Caterina)
Lucia De Filippo (formerly Caterina)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Beauty
Facials
Skincare

Industry:
Beauty

Location:
Mendham - New Jersey - US

MENDHAM, N.J. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Ms. DeFilippo (formerly Lucia Caterina) brings her aesthetic experience to The Mendham Spa from a renowned Dermatology Center in Chatham New Jersey where she served as a Medical Aesthetician under the guidance of a Board Certified Dermatologist. She has specialized training in Microdermabrasion, Facials, Chemical Peels and has advanced training in Brazilian Waxing techniques.

Ms. DeFilippo is a graduate of the renowned Aveda Institute in New Orleans where she became certified in Aesthetics.

"Our clients have put their trust in our SPA for having the highest level of skincare and relaxing services available. We are excited that Lucia has decided to bring her expertise to our valuable clients at the Mendham Spa.", said Cecil Diaz.

He added, "It is with great confidence that we are adding Lucia to our staff at Cecil Diaz Hair at Mendham Spa. Lucia, along with the other members of the Spa team, will provide results oriented skincare services in the most relaxing environment while accommodating the busy lifestyles of our loyal and dedicated clients."

Ms. DeFilippo will have hours in The Spa on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and every other Saturday.

About Cecil Diaz Hair
With more than 25 years of experience, we feature talented stylists who adapt current trends to your specific lifestyle and fashion sense. We are an upscale salon offering everything hair including blow outs, hair waving, Keratin complex, thermal reconditioning (Liscio by Shimbi Japanese Hair Relaxer) and hair extensions.
Our color processes include Balayage, one of the most modern coloring techniques delivering exceptionally natural-looking highlights, new treatment color, brilliance and full and partial highlights.

Visit us at: http://www.cecildiazhair.com

Contact
Cecil Diaz
***@cecildiazhair.com
End
Source:
Email:***@cecildiazhair.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share