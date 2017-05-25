News By Tag
The Hanley Agency welcomes the newest member of the Farmers Family!
Congratulations, John Gropper!
The Farmers Insurance Dan Hanley Agency, LLC located in Winfield, Kansas is excited to announce the newest member of the team, John Gropper, of Winfield, Kansas. John has been appointed by the Farmers® Insurance Group of companies to transact property & casualty lines of insurance. John was born and raised in the Winfield area and is familiar with its community.
Please help me congratulate John as he embarks on this new journey with the Farmers Family! He has joined the team at a unique time as there have been many improvements of Farmers products within the last couple of years. He is eager to establish great connections along with lasting relationships to provide you with better value and save you money.
Contact: John anytime for a free no obligation quote!!
Telephone: 620 221 4910
Email: john.dhanley@
Again, congratulations, John! Thank you for joining the team now get out there and go get em tiger. Sell! Sell! Sell!
Media Contact
Dan Hanley
620-221-4910
***@farmersagent.com
